Settebagni-VJS Velletri: the most important moment of the week

While the major championships are stopped for the national team break, the fifth matchday is being played in Group B of the Lazio Promotion. The calendar pits Settebagni Calcio against VJS Velletri.

Settebagni is a hamlet of Rome located to the north, right on the Via Salaria and close to one of the many bends of the Tiber river. It owes its “curious” name to ancient ruins, probably of a swimming pool or water reservoir located in the area, so much so that already in Roman times it was known as Septem Balnea. I decide to reach the field by car, taking it for granted that the venue coincides with the place where the race would take place. Once I arrive on site I realize that this is not the case: after a quick check I learn that the oversight will force me to race against the clock, given that the club plays at Vittorio and Paolo Testa, in Via del Baiardo, Tor di Quinto district. One of the many facilities located on the Lungotevere, which in this area becomes a real sporting nerve center, with land and sports centers managed by CONI and some Capitoline universities. Maestrelli’s Lazio team trained on one of them for years, building their path towards the first scudetto in 1974. Furthermore, over time, a series of Roman sports clubs have taken turns on these fields – including Tor di Quinto – who have produced young talents destined to make the leap to Serie A with Roma and Lazio.

The fact that it is Sunday helps me and in about fifteen minutes I reach the place. After a quick chat with the referee and home managers I manage to enter the pitch. The teams have already started warming up. The “hosts”, not helped by the fact of playing far from their own pitch, have no fans following them, but only relatives of the players and managers.

When the referee blows the whistle for the start of hostilities, the Veliterni ultras have not yet entered, however after a few minutes a chorus arrives from the parking lot of the stadium, reminding those present that the Volsca Band she has arrived. The Rossoneri show up in fair numbers, also considering that it is Sunday morning and that there are over 50km between the playing field and Velletri; it is not often that we see, in a category like the Promotion, large numbers of fans traveling more than 100km round trip to support their team and this gives an idea of ​​how much the supporter castellans are devoted to the cause.

The sun is starting to make itself felt and even though it has been autumn for almost a month it has been 30 degrees with the teams obviously feeling the effects. The match is dull, many fights on the pitch and little play but in the stands the ultras from Velletra do not stop supporting their eleven for a moment, distinguishing themselves with numerous chants held for a long time, something which now happens very rarely given that they often tend to give a more broken imprint on the typhus, perhaps to favor its rhythm.

The match ends 0-0 with VJS having a penalty saved in the first half. Settebagni, who came into this match with 4 points, rises to 5 with a game in hand. The objective will most likely be salvation, a goal he has now achieved for four consecutive years. The Rossoneri, on the other hand, continue their streak of positive results. After two consecutive victories, a good draw away from home, albeit with some regrets for the missed penalty.

Marco Meloni

I like:

I like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

