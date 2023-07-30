Work, Durigon: “The minimum wage by law is not the right tool”

Durigon: “Goal to further increase minimum pensions with the Budget Law for 2024”

“What we have in common with the opposition is giving a serious response to wages that are too low, especially with such a high level of inflation. But we do not believe that the right tool is the statutory minimum wage because it could invalidate the bargaining where in many cases the median wages are fairer than the proposal of 9 euros per hour”. Affaritaliani.it the Undersecretary of Labour Claudio Durigonfollowing the Parliament’s decision to postpone the debate on the minimum wage until the end of September.

“You can be right in sectors where there is no collective bargaining for an entry salary and we are inclined to give answers by enhancing bargaining to increase wages which are currently below the threshold. Furthermore, we need to carefully study a rule that can to defenestrate pirated bargaining second level which leads to a flattening of wage levels”.

According to Durigon, “the legal minimum wage tout court is not the right answer and it doesn’t solve the problems. Problems that have existed for years and certainly not from today. For example, the contract of trustees was renewed with the signature of CGIL, CISL, UIL and Ugl at 6 euros gross per hour, this was possible by applying the tables of the decree of theformer minister Poletti of 2016 which endorsed these levels. I say this to make it clear that it is a problem that has existed for many years and we are not discovering it today. We are ready to intervene with the negotiation for wages below the threshold, where there is no need to think about an entry salary and to defenestrate pirate contracts which cause dumping and also decrease median wages”.

About the chapter minimum and disability pensions, will there be an increase in 2024 with the Budget Law for next year? “The Budget Law is still in the preliminary phase. The will of the majority is to further raise the minimum pensions, as written in the government programme. We started doing it with the first Budget Law and we will continue to do so, even if at the moment obviously I cannot anticipate figures”, concludes the Undersecretary of Labour.

