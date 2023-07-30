Giffoni Film Festival 2023, wins ‘The most beautiful century of my life’ with Sergio Castellitto. All prizes

Giffoni Valle Piana, 29 July – “The most beautiful century of my life” con Sergio Castellitto directed by Alessandro Bardani, distributed in Italy by Lucky Red, wins the 53rd edition of Giffoni Film Festival, in the Generator +18 section. In the Elements +6 section, the Gryphon Award was given to the film A Cat’s Life (Cat Life, France), directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky and will be distributed in Italy by Plaion Pictures.

Elements +10 chose the feature film Lioness (Netherlands), directed by Raymond Grimbergen. The jurors of the Generator +13 section voted the film The Fantastic Three directed by French director Michaël Dichter, while in the Generator +16 category the jurors voted for the feature film Normal, directed by Olivier Babinet (France/Belgium) which will be distributed in Italy by No.Mad Entertainment.

The film won the GEx Doc category, dedicated to documentaries Mighty Afrin: in the Time of Floods (France, Greece) directed by director Angelos Rallis. As regards back films, the Gryphon Award for the Elements +3 section was assigned to the Argentine short The Merry-Go-Round directed by Augusto Schillaci. The Elements+6 section rewarded the Irish short The Ghastly Ghoul directed by directors Kealan ÒRourke and Maurizio Parimbelli.

The Elements +10 jurors awarded the prize to the Italian short film Loop directed by Luigi Russo. And finally, in the Parental Experience section, the Irish short triumphed An Irish Goodbye directed by directors Tom Berkeley and Ross White.

