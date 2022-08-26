Home Business Workday: Revenues jump to $ 1.54bn (+ 21.9%) in Q2
Workday: Revenues jump to $ 1.54bn (+ 21.9%) in Q2

Workday, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, reported total revenues of $ 1.54 billion in the second quarter for fiscal year 2023, up 21.9% year-on-year previous year, and subscription revenues of $ 1.37 billion, up 22.8% from last year. For fiscal year 2023, Workday expects subscription revenues of between $ 5.537 and $ 5.557 billion.

Workday also announced that there have been several other customers (both public institutions and private companies) who have opted for the Workday financial management system this quarter.

Aneel Bhusri, co-founder, co-CEO and president of Workday said, “Our results, which outperformed our key operational metrics, underscore the continuing importance of digital transformation for finance and human resources. And despite the current uncertainty, we remain confident in our long-term growth prospects as Workday continues to serve as an indispensable partner for our customers. ”

