Ithe Giano Bifronte of the World Cup broadcast by Rai. Comparing the ratings with the immediately preceding period gives us a snapshot of a Rai which registers a plus sign under the heading audience, lengthening its pace even with respect to its competitor Mediaset. But in comparison with the World Cup four years ago, broadcast on the Alfa networks, the result smacks of a debacle.

It must be said that what is currently taking place in Qatar is a world championship which for the first time takes place between November and December and not in the usual summer period. Quite a few – even within Rai – valued it as an opportunity to make extraordinary ratings. In the summer – this is the starting point – people are outdoors more, they go out, while in November-December, moreover in the absence of an alternative football offer on TV, one could alsoand square. Nothing more wrong. Perhaps also because from autumn onwards school and work activities resume which are difficult to reconcile with matches played in the morning (during the first phase) and in the afternoon.

So does it make sense to compare the two World Cups? The media centers consulted by Only 24 Hours they have no doubts: an absolutely legitimate comparison. And that’s because commercial policies have been built on that foundation, selling advertising with incremental audience targets. which in the end, as reported on Only 24 Hours of 22 November, mean 5.5 million average audience per game and 8.5 million in prime time on Rai 1. It would mean +10% average audience and +20% in prime time (percentages curiously disappeared among the slides distributed in July and those now published on the site) compared to the 2018 World Cup broadcast by Mediaset. Even then there was no Italy.

According to the calculations made by Omnicom Mediagroup last December 5, which The sun 24 hours was able to view a comparison between the matches aired on Rai 1 and Rai 2 with the matches broadcast in 2018 on Mediaset channels (40 matches out of 48 at the same times) there are around 4 million viewers among individuals (-17% on 2018). In the round of 16 (6 games out of 8) the 5.2 million average is 22% less. Audience results, therefore, 25% away from the editorial estimates of Rai Pubblicità.

No comment from the dealership in viale Mazzini. From sources close to us what is known is that there would be satisfaction in general and in particular for the December collection, in conjunction with the knockout matches.