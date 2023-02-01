Counting from the early morning of January 24th, World of Warcraft and other Blizzard games have been suspended in China for a week. As previously announced, NetEase opened the refund application today, and refunds can be made until June 30th.

NetEase announced that in mainland China operated by Shanghai NetEase Network Technology Development Co., Ltd., “World of Warcraft”, “Hearthstone”, “Watching Pioneer”, “Diablo III”, “Warcraft III: Remastered Edition”, “Heroes of the Storm” “StarCraft” series products (hereinafter collectively referred to as “Blizzard game products”) will officially cease operations at 00:00 on January 24, 2023.

From today (11:00, February 1, 2023),A refund application channel is open for players who have recharged but not consumed virtual currency or game services that have not expired in “Blizzard game products” (hereinafter referred to as “refundable products”).

Within one or two hours of opening the refund, the number of people has increased rapidly. At noon, there were already more than 200,000 people queuing up. Some netizens just took screenshots showing that there were more than 300,000 people. This number is still increasing rapidly. After signing up their own account, there are already more than 500,000 people queuing up. I don’t know if NetEase can handle it.

Those who are not in a hurry can wait, anyway, the deadline is June 30.

My personal account is not going to be refunded, just let them become a memory. I don’t know how many refunds everyone has queued up. You can talk about it in the comments.

At the same time, NetEase also announced the refund standards for each game. The lowest is the platinum coin in Diablo 3, and 1 platinum is 0.01 yuan.

Players who have played Blizzard games may see that NetEase’s refund standards are quite conscientious. Basically, they are based on the highest price in the game. For example, the compensation for game time is 2.5 yuan per day. You must know that there are discounts when recharging .

However, NetEase has made it clear that the final total amount of refund will not exceed the total amount actually spent before, which is also normal.

The deadline for submitting a refund application is June 30, 2023. Players who fail to submit a refund application before the deadline will be deemed to have voluntarily given up their rights and interests. Players must go to the “Blizzard Game Service Center” official account to submit a refund application .

For detailed procedures, please refer to NetEase’s official announcement.