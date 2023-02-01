On the eve of his visit to Africa, the Pope received the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi. Pope’s voice matters for refugees, says UN commissioner.

(Vatican News Network)UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi arrived in Italy six days after a visit to tortured Ukraine. On the morning of January 31, he came to the Vatican to have an audience with Pope Francis, and also met with senior officials of the Holy See State Council. The meeting came ahead of the pope’s 40th international pastoral visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

Both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan have experienced deep and serious political and social crises with tragic humanitarian consequences. In addition, in both countries there are uncountable numbers of refugees, often fleeing from neighboring countries where the conflict has occurred. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in an interview with this news website that there is no doubt that the voice of the Pope in Africa is extremely important.

Grandi explained, “The violence against civilians, especially women, over the past 30 years has been horrific. So, I hope, the pope’s voice will remind the world that it is very important to support humanitarian responses to these crises.” important”. Efforts to initiate a peace process have been indecisive and ineffective, and the pressure posed by large numbers of refugees from across Africa is a further source of tension. “It’s a very complex situation, and sometimes the role of the escapee also affects the conflict. In a sense, refugees are in two torments.”

