Home World UNHCR: Pope’s voice matters for refugees – Vatican News Vatican
World

UNHCR: Pope’s voice matters for refugees – Vatican News Vatican

by admin

On the eve of his visit to Africa, the Pope received the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi. Pope’s voice matters for refugees, says UN commissioner.

(Vatican News Network)UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi arrived in Italy six days after a visit to tortured Ukraine. On the morning of January 31, he came to the Vatican to have an audience with Pope Francis, and also met with senior officials of the Holy See State Council. The meeting came ahead of the pope’s 40th international pastoral visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

Both the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan have experienced deep and serious political and social crises with tragic humanitarian consequences. In addition, in both countries there are uncountable numbers of refugees, often fleeing from neighboring countries where the conflict has occurred. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said in an interview with this news website that there is no doubt that the voice of the Pope in Africa is extremely important.

Grandi explained, “The violence against civilians, especially women, over the past 30 years has been horrific. So, I hope, the pope’s voice will remind the world that it is very important to support humanitarian responses to these crises.” important”. Efforts to initiate a peace process have been indecisive and ineffective, and the pressure posed by large numbers of refugees from across Africa is a further source of tension. “It’s a very complex situation, and sometimes the role of the escapee also affects the conflict. In a sense, refugees are in two torments.”

See also  CDC: Ome Keron has become the main source of infection in the United States, infected people account for 73% of new cases | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina News

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Washington, man shoots in subway: one dead and...

FBI searches Biden’s beach house in investigation into...

Taiwan activates defenses: 34 Chinese aircraft and 9...

California, police kills Anthony Lowe: African American in...

Kenyan activists and Sant’Egid’s group honored with 2023...

Usa, African American killed by police: he was...

Biden, the Glsdb bombs in Kiev: how they...

The dodo could come back to life thanks...

Germany, looks for the double on Instagram and...

Pope Francis in Congo celebrates mass in Kinshasa

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy