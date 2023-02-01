In his new book How to Read (and Write) Like a

Catholicfiction writer and editor Joshua Hren lays out an

approach to Catholic literature that spans all the way from St.

John Henry Newman called “a record of man in rebellion” to the

other end of the continuum, which is a representation of the

Beatific Vision. Topics discussed include:

How important is beauty to fiction? Will beauty save the

world?

world? The importance of particularity; Carmelite vs. Ignatian views

of imagination

of imagination Newman and Augustine on the uses, limitations, and dangers of

indulging sentiments about fictional characters

indulging sentiments about fictional characters Can the action of grace be dramatized? Can the life of holiness

be fictionalized?

be fictionalized? The depiction of repentance, conversion and the lasting effects

of sin in authors like Balzac and O’Connor

Joshua Hren is the founder and editor of Wiseblood Books as well

as, with James Matthew Wilson, founder of a new creative writing

MFA program at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, which is

also discussed in the episode.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ump3CRZ6GRY

Links

How to Read (and Write) Like a Catholic

https://tanbooks.com/liberal-arts/literature-and-theology/how-to-read-and-write-like-a-catholic/

MFA program

https://www.stthom.edu/Academics/School-of-Arts-and-Sciences/Division-of-Liberal-Studies/Graduate/Master-of-Fine-Arts-in-Creative-Writing/

Wiseblood Books https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/

Listen to Newman’s sermon “The Danger of Accomplishments” at

Catholic Culture Audiobooks

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/st-john-henry-newman-danger-accomplishments/

Read “The Danger of Accomplishments”

https://www.newmanreader.org/works/parochial/volume2/sermon30.html

Previous interview with Joshua Hren, “The Flannery-Haunted

World”

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-70-reviving-catholic-literary-tradition-joshua-hren-john-emmet-clarke/

Follow this link to join the Online Great Books VIP waiting list

and get 25% off your first 3 months: https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

