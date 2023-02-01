Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 113 – Can a Novelist “Create” a Saint?
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 113 – Can a Novelist “Create” a Saint?

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 113 – Can a Novelist “Create” a Saint?

Aug 26, 2021

In his new book How to Read (and Write) Like a
Catholicfiction writer and editor Joshua Hren lays out an
approach to Catholic literature that spans all the way from St.
John Henry Newman called “a record of man in rebellion” to the
other end of the continuum, which is a representation of the
Beatific Vision. Topics discussed include:

  • How important is beauty to fiction? Will beauty save the
    world?
  • The importance of particularity; Carmelite vs. Ignatian views
    of imagination
  • Newman and Augustine on the uses, limitations, and dangers of
    indulging sentiments about fictional characters
  • Can the action of grace be dramatized? Can the life of holiness
    be fictionalized?
  • The depiction of repentance, conversion and the lasting effects
    of sin in authors like Balzac and O’Connor

Joshua Hren is the founder and editor of Wiseblood Books as well
as, with James Matthew Wilson, founder of a new creative writing
MFA program at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, which is
also discussed in the episode.

Watch discussion on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ump3CRZ6GRY

Links

How to Read (and Write) Like a Catholic
https://tanbooks.com/liberal-arts/literature-and-theology/how-to-read-and-write-like-a-catholic/

MFA program
https://www.stthom.edu/Academics/School-of-Arts-and-Sciences/Division-of-Liberal-Studies/Graduate/Master-of-Fine-Arts-in-Creative-Writing/

Wiseblood Books https://www.wisebloodbooks.com/

Listen to Newman’s sermon “The Danger of Accomplishments” at
Catholic Culture Audiobooks
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/st-john-henry-newman-danger-accomplishments/

Read “The Danger of Accomplishments”
https://www.newmanreader.org/works/parochial/volume2/sermon30.html

Previous interview with Joshua Hren, “The Flannery-Haunted
World
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-70-reviving-catholic-literary-tradition-joshua-hren-john-emmet-clarke/

Follow this link to join the Online Great Books VIP waiting list
and get 25% off your first 3 months: https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 112 – Walker Percy’s...

Is realism in modern fiction an aberration? w/...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 114 – A Children’s...

Zhang Songwen responded with anger: Going to the...

Artistic perfumery grows and Esxence warms up its...

The Lantern Festival has an appointment with a...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 115 – A Bishop’s...

116 – Maritain’s Art and Scholasticism, Pt. 1

Song Zhongji took his wife’s parents to a...

117 – Maritain’s Art and Scholasticism, Pt. 2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy