□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Liu Shan correspondent Wang Xin Song Huitian intern Wei Jiayi

On August 25, the Business Management Department of the Wuhan Branch of the People’s Bank of China organized the launching ceremony of the pilot work of personal carbon account and green credit card in Wuhan. Jimu news reporters learned on the spot that Hankou Bank became the first bank to issue personal carbon accounts in Wuhan. All citizens of Wuhan can voluntarily apply for the establishment of personal carbon accounts jointly launched by the bank and Wuhan City Card Company.

The reporter combed and found that since this year, personal carbon accounts have emerged in many cities and platforms, and they have continued to heat up. Industry insiders believe that the establishment of a “personal carbon account” will increase the willingness of the whole people to participate in and practice a green lifestyle, and guide the economic and social transition to a green and low-carbon economy.

Wuhan personal carbon account is open to all members

On August 25, Zhan Zaiqing, Member of the Party Committee of the Wuhan Branch of the People’s Bank of China, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Business Management Department, introduced that Wuhan City has explored the establishment of personal carbon accounts and access to third-party travel data, which is the first in the country. At the beginning of this year, the Business Management Department of the Wuhan Branch of the People’s Bank of China proposed this idea, and went to banks and payment institutions to conduct research, and proposed that financial institutions should lead, green-related industry authorities should participate, and relying on personal bank accounts to establish a personal carbon account system to promote national practice. For the idea of ​​low-carbon life, Hankou Bank and Wuhan City All-in-One Card Co., Ltd. were selected as pilot projects. After more than 4 months, the first individual carbon account was finally launched, and a green credit card was launched this year.

It is reported that the personal carbon account has three characteristics: First, it is open to all members. All citizens can voluntarily apply for the establishment. Tourists without personal bank accounts can also accumulate carbon emission reduction data and form personal rights, which can meet the public welfare purpose of participating in the green development of the city. The second is data sharing. At present, the personal carbon accounts launched in the market are all closed in the system. The personal carbon account launched by Hankou Bank not only mines carbon emission reduction data internally, but also collects real travel data of customers through Wuhan City Card Co., Ltd. through customer authorization, which provides a model of cooperation for the establishment of a truly open personal carbon account system. . The third is behavioral incentives. In order to ensure the vitality of personal carbon accounts, Hankou Bank takes into account both public welfare and commerciality, and encourages citizens to continue to participate in personal carbon emission reduction activities by exchanging “carbon coins” for rights and interests, and connects personal carbon accounts with debit cards, credit cards and future personal green. Financial applications guide participants to form good habits of green consumption.

Chen Xinmin, chairman of Hankou Bank, introduced that Hankou Bank has become the first pilot bank for personal carbon accounts in Wuhan. It has integrated innovations in channel carriers, low-carbon scenarios, and equity incentives, and has initially established a personal carbon account system and framework, realizing three aspects. The first is data-level innovation—the first access to public travel information; the second is customer-level innovation—supporting open use by the whole people; the third is rights content innovation—the introduction of three types of rights and interests: carbon reduction rewards, public welfare donations, and financial services.

The relevant person in charge of Wuhan City All-in-One Card Co., Ltd. introduced that more than 37 million “Wuhan Tong” cards have been issued so far, and “Wuhan Tong” will actively contact and cooperate with banks to discuss the establishment of personal carbon accounts and the issuance of green credit cards. Program. At present, the technical plan has been completed, and the technology research and development and connection methods are being continuously optimized, which can realize the opening of personal carbon accounts, the establishment of Wuhan Tongxing points account, the collection of green travel points, and the exchange of rights and interests.

Green travel and consumption both contribute to carbon reduction

How can citizens open a personal carbon account? Hankou Bank demonstrated through a video at the scene: citizens search for “Hankou Bank” on WeChat, select the “Hankou Bank Micro Banking” applet to enter, and click on the personal carbon account on the homepage of the applet. If you are not a Hankou Bank mobile banking user, you can still Experience the personal carbon account function as a tourist. If you are a mobile banking user of Hankou Bank, then click on the carbon account to enter the login page, enter the user name and password to log in. After performing the above operations, tourists and mobile banking users will enter the carbon account opening page, check the agreement on the opening page, and click Open now button, the activation is successful to enter the main page of the carbon account.

The personal carbon account launched by the “Hankou Bank Micro Bank” covers a total of ten green behaviors in the fields of green travel and consumption. After opening a personal carbon account, the reporter saw that participating in low-carbon behaviors in daily life such as walking, public transportation, subway, and living payment can obtain carbon reduction contributions, and can use converted carbon coins to obtain corresponding rewards. For example, you can get 0.02g of carbon reduction contribution for every step you take, and the daily accumulation is up to 200g. You can get an average of 80g of carbon reduction contribution when you take a bus or subway, and you can get an average of 262g of carbon reduction contribution for each online living payment. Carbon reduction incentives include: 5 yuan WeChat instant discount, shared bicycle monthly card, etc.

Citizen Mr. Lin is an environmental protection volunteer. When he learned that Wuhan piloted a personal carbon account, he immediately opened a personal carbon account according to the operation process, and he has already obtained 400g of carbon reduction contribution after two days of walking. He told reporters that excessive carbon emissions lead to extreme climates. In addition to governments, organizations and scientists, as a natural person, it is also necessary to contribute to carbon reduction through personal efforts. He hopes that more people will establish personal carbon accounts and advocate low-carbon consumption. and green living.

“Today’s launching ceremony only shows that this work has started in Wuhan City, and it is just a ‘bonsai’, but to fully promote it in Wuhan City and turn the ‘bonsai’ into a forest, it is necessary to lead the way with points and promote enterprises with individuals. , to promote change with consumption, there is still a lot of work to be done.” At the launching ceremony, Zhan Zaiqing put forward expectations for the development of personal carbon accounts.

Many places across the country have recently tested the water

Wuhan is not alone in launching a personal carbon account on a pilot basis. Jimu news reporters found that since the beginning of this year, many cities, enterprises and platforms across the country have successively promoted “personal carbon accounts”.

On August 10, at the event of “2022 Beijing Green Living Season”, the “Green Living Season” mini program and Beijing Personal Carbon Ledger of the Beijing Green Living Carbon Inclusive Platform was officially launched. Citizens can log in to the mini program to view their personal carbon account and exchange rewards. , contribute to green and low-carbon. The platform is divided into eight sections: Green Life, Green Carbon Points, Green Travel, Green Help CD, Green Beijing, Green Finance, Green Calling the Future, and Green Landscape. Citizens’ green behaviors will be digitally recorded in the carbon ledger and will be rewarded with corresponding green credits. Green points can be exchanged for various rewards, such as subway cards, cycling cards, parking coupons and other green consumption coupons.

On August 18, the launch ceremony of the first personal carbon account in Guizhou Province – “Low-Carbon Guizhou” was held. At the meeting, Anshun Central Branch of the People’s Bank of China introduced the work practice of the pilot construction of personal carbon accounts and the “Low-carbon Qianxing” applet, and Anshun Rural Commercial Bank gave a concrete demonstration of the operation process of the applet. By building a personal carbon account of “low-carbon travel in Guizhou”, the residents’ personal carbon footprint is recorded, and personal carbon account points are formed to guide residents to travel green, pay green, and live green. Anshun Rural Commercial Bank links residents’ rights and interests points with financial services, and the points can be exchanged for gifts; at the same time, by linking residents’ rights and interests points with carbon financial products, individual carbon credits can be applied for preferential interest rate loans, which motivates and guides citizens to improve their green and low-carbon awareness.

On February 16 this year, the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment issued an announcement on soliciting opinions on the “Work Plan for the Construction of the Shanghai Carbon Inclusive Mechanism”. The opinion pointed out that: Shanghai will establish a regional personal carbon account, guide the carbon-inclusive emission reductions to enter the Shanghai carbon emission rights trading market, and encourage the purchase and use of carbon-inclusive emission reductions to achieve carbon neutrality. The draft of the “Plan” mentioned: 2022-2023, form the top-level design of the carbon inclusive system, build relevant institutional standards and methodological systems, build a carbon inclusive platform, explore the establishment of regional individual carbon accounts, and build Shanghai carbon inclusive. “Sample room”.

In terms of enterprises and platforms, Taobao’s “88 Carbon Account”, Ant Forest’s “Green Energy”, and AutoNavi Map’s “Green Travel Points” are all active attempts in carbon inclusiveness.

The relevant person in charge of the Operation Management Department of the Wuhan Branch of the People’s Bank of China said that although exploring personal carbon accounts and green credit cards cannot directly produce immediate carbon reduction and carbon reduction effects, it will establish and form a good green awareness for each of us, and bring this awareness. Entering everyone’s life and all walks of life, and guiding the economic and social transformation to green and low-carbon, this is the real meaning of our activity.