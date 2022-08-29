Securities Times Network News, according to the website of the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision on August 29, with the close cooperation of the public security organs, the Hebei Provincial Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Organs seriously investigated and dealt with the corruption and “umbrella” problems behind the suspected evil organizations such as Chen Mouzhi. The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection organized and coordinated the inspection and investigation of 15 relevant persons by the Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in Tangshan, Langfang, Hengshui and other places. Director Ma Aijun and Tangshan City Public Security Bureau Lubei Branch Airport Road Police Station Director Hu Bin, Changhong Road Police Station Deputy Station Director Han Zhiyong, Airport Road Police Station Police Chen Zhiwei, Former Director of Guangmingli Police Station Fan Lifeng, Deputy Director of Guangmingli Police Station Wang Hongwei, Eight public officials including Wang Zhipeng, deputy director of the Qiaotun Police Station, and Andy, the fourth-level police chief of the Traffic Police Detachment of the Tangshan City Public Security Bureau, took lien measures, and initially found out violations of discipline and law and suspected abuse of power, favoritism, bribery, bribery and other job-related crimes. Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs will dig deep into the investigation and deal with it seriously in accordance with discipline and law.