Home News The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice to seriously investigate and deal with the corruption and “protective umbrella” behind Chen Mouzhi and other suspected evil organizations.
News

The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice to seriously investigate and deal with the corruption and “protective umbrella” behind Chen Mouzhi and other suspected evil organizations.

by admin
The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice to seriously investigate and deal with the corruption and “protective umbrella” behind Chen Mouzhi and other suspected evil organizations.
</p> <p> The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice to seriously investigate and deal with the corruption and “protective umbrella” behind Chen Mouzhi and other suspected evil organizations.<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Current Events

The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice to seriously investigate and deal with the corruption and “protective umbrella” behind the suspected evil organizations such as Chen Mouzhi

2022-08-29 08:42

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Song Tenghu

Securities Times Network

Song Tenghu

2022-08-29 08:42

Securities Times Network News, according to the website of the Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision on August 29, with the close cooperation of the public security organs, the Hebei Provincial Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Organs seriously investigated and dealt with the corruption and “umbrella” problems behind the suspected evil organizations such as Chen Mouzhi. The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection organized and coordinated the inspection and investigation of 15 relevant persons by the Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision in Tangshan, Langfang, Hengshui and other places. Director Ma Aijun and Tangshan City Public Security Bureau Lubei Branch Airport Road Police Station Director Hu Bin, Changhong Road Police Station Deputy Station Director Han Zhiyong, Airport Road Police Station Police Chen Zhiwei, Former Director of Guangmingli Police Station Fan Lifeng, Deputy Director of Guangmingli Police Station Wang Hongwei, Eight public officials including Wang Zhipeng, deputy director of the Qiaotun Police Station, and Andy, the fourth-level police chief of the Traffic Police Detachment of the Tangshan City Public Security Bureau, took lien measures, and initially found out violations of discipline and law and suspected abuse of power, favoritism, bribery, bribery and other job-related crimes. Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs will dig deep into the investigation and deal with it seriously in accordance with discipline and law.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4826457

    The Hebei Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision issued a notice to seriously investigate and deal with the corruption and “protective umbrella” behind the suspected evil organizations such as Chen Mouzhi

    6880

    current events

    news

    1429

    Song Tenghu

    2022-08-29

    See also  Beijing: Encourage employers to arrange working hours flexibly to facilitate infant care

    You may also like

    Holidays in Canavese On 4 nights you book...

    Hebei added 3 new confirmed cases of new...

    Don Geremia Acri: “This is how I convince...

    The latest report on the review and prosecution...

    “Stop wasting time Go beyond the park”

    Antonietta Chetta, the good witch: “I treat with...

    The Pope in L’Aquila: a far-sighted commitment is...

    Hiking Walking in the clouds for families

    Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

    The geography of drugs: antidepressants for Tuscans and...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy