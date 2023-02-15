On February 14, Wuling Motors released the official image of the interior of its new small electric car Binguo.The new car will be launched in the first quarter, with a price range of 70,000 to 100,000 yuan。

Looking at the interior, the car has a black, white, and brown retro color contrast design. The overall material of the cockpit is covered with a large area of ​​leather. Matched with leather, the visual effect is retro, soft and stylish.

At the same time, the new car is equipped with the popular penetrating screen design, double-spoke multi-functional steering wheel, and knob-type shift mechanism, which further enhance the technological sense of the vehicle. It is worth mentioning that the integrated seat and large-area soft bag The covering material improves the comfort, and the vertical quilting and perforated leather pattern improve the breathability of the seat and strengthen its comfort and youthful atmosphere.I have to say that Binguo’s interior design is indeed very good, and there are few rivals in the same level。

Looking back at the appearance, it is different from Hongguang MINIEV and other “Old Tou Le” miniature electric cars. The design of Bingo is more inclined to a normal car. The feeling is gentle and fashionable.

The car will be available in four colors, namely Milk Coffee White, Bright Night Black, Aurora Green, and Bingberry Pink, to meet the needs of different consumers.

BingoThe length, width and height are 3950*170*1580mm, and the wheelbase is 2560mm. It is positioned as a small pure electric vehiclevery suitable for driving on crowded roads, its charging port is located on the front fender, due to its compact size, it is very convenient to park in a parking space to charge.

In terms of power, the car provides two versions of 30 kW and 50 kW, matched with lithium iron phosphate battery packs,The cruising range under CLTC conditions is 203 kilometers and 333 kilometersThe new car will compete with BYD’s new small electric car Seagull after it goes on the market.