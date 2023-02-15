Original title: The Chinese women’s football team beat Real Betis 2:1 and won the first warm-up match

On the evening of February 14th, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team, which went to Spain for training, had a warm-up match with Real Betis women’s football team. Finally, with the goals of Wang Shanshan and Fang Jie, the Chinese women’s football team defeated Real Betis women’s football team 2:1 and won the first match. Warm-up victory.

Real Betis women’s football team is a veteran team in La Liga, and the players include many foreign players with national team experience. In the 12th minute of the game, the Real Betis women’s football team was opened by Laurina, and the Chinese women’s football team fell behind 0:1. In the 24th minute, Wang Shanshan scored for the Chinese women’s football team to equalize the score. In the 58th minute, Fang Jie, who came off the bench, scored a goal to overtake the score. In the end, the Chinese women’s football team defeated their opponents 2:1 and got off to a good start in the European training.

The Chinese women’s football team’s overseas training is intended to prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Among them, the Women’s World Cup, which will start in July, will be the first big test for the Chinese women’s football team. The opponents of the Chinese women’s football team in the World Cup group stage include two European teams, the England women’s football team and the Danish women’s football team. The women’s football coach Shui Qingxia admitted in an interview with the media that there is still a gap between the Chinese women’s football team and the European teams in some aspects. Where is the difference.”

According to the plan, the Chinese women’s football team will have three overseas warm-up matches against the Swedish women’s football team, the Spanish Vivaldi women’s football team and the Irish women’s football team. Subsequently, the women’s football team will conduct three-week training in Shanghai in March, and will go to Europe to train and compete again on the international match day in April. Shui Qingxia said that the women’s football team will still be training in May and will invite foreign teams to play in China if possible.