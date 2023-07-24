Xiamen City Selects 91 Companies for New Energy, New Materials, and Technology Centers

Xiamen City Selects 91 Enterprise Technology Centers in Latest Release

Xiamen, China – The latest batch of city-level enterprise technology centers in Xiamen has been released, with a total of 91 local enterprises being selected. These technology centers are distributed across various industries including new energy, new materials, integrated circuits, semiconductors, optoelectronics, biomedicine, software information, and more.

The enterprise technology center is an organization established by companies to focus on research and development and innovation. Their primary responsibilities include formulating technology innovation plans, conducting industrial research, creating and utilizing intellectual property rights, establishing technical standards, cultivating innovative talents, building collaborative networks, and promoting the entire process of technological innovation.

In the current era of innovation-driven development, Xiamen aims to strengthen the leading position of enterprises in technological innovation. To achieve this, the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology will provide key guidance services to companies that have entered the technology center warehouse. Enterprise technology centers included in the cultivation pool will be listed as key service targets for innovation and development, with increased guidance and supervision to help improve their weak areas.

Companies that have established technology centers but have not yet obtained certification at all levels can voluntarily apply to the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology for storage. To qualify for the city-level cultivation library, the company must be an industrial or software enterprise of a designated size, with research and experimental development expenditures exceeding 3 million yuan in the previous year. Additionally, the original value of technology development equipment and tools, as well as software, should not be less than 3 million yuan, and the number of full-time research and experimental development personnel should be a minimum of 15.

The Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology conducts a yearly identification process for municipal-level enterprise technology centers. To be eligible, the enterprise must have been included in the cultivation list of the bureau. Furthermore, the company’s annual independent total revenue, tax payable, original value of technology development equipment and software, research and experimental development expenditures, and the number of full-time research and experimental development personnel should meet the minimum standards for restrictive indicators according to different industry categories. It is particularly important that the total operating income and tax payments have increased compared to the previous year.

Achieving the honorary title of Xiamen Enterprise Technology Center, the identified municipal enterprise technology centers will receive support from the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology. This support includes the integration of relevant public service resources, as well as assistance in technological innovation, financing, management improvement, and participation in various pilot demonstration evaluations. Qualified municipal enterprise technology centers will also be recommended to participate in the evaluation of national technological innovation demonstration enterprises, as well as national and Fujian provincial enterprise technology centers.

Xiamen is committed to promoting a thriving technological innovation ecosystem within the city and aims to further enhance the capabilities of its enterprises in this field. The selection and support of enterprise technology centers play a vital role in driving the overall growth and development of Xiamen’s industries.

