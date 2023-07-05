Xiamen Leads the Way in Intelligent Construction Technology

Xiamen Intelligent Construction Leads the Way in Development

Xiamen, China – Xiamen Intelligent Construction is revolutionizing the construction industry with its innovative use of technology. As one of the “first echelon” cities in the national pilot program, Xiamen has embraced intelligent construction technology, leading to shorter construction periods and increased efficiency.

The implementation of intelligent construction technologies such as smart construction sites, construction robots, and digital platform construction has been widely adopted in Xiamen. These advancements have allowed for rapid project growth and the completion of several landmark projects.

One notable project is the Xiamen Bailu West Tower, undertaken by China Communications Construction. Thanks to the “air building machine,” the core tube of the main tower is being constructed at an impressive pace. With the ability to complete one floor every five days, the construction of the steel structure has already exceeded 100 meters in height. The “air building machine” is a hydraulic climbing integral steel platform formwork equipment, providing a closed operating space for construction personnel.

Furthermore, the Lianlong Elementary School Expansion Project, set to open this fall, showcases the use of modular steel structure building. This project, the first of its kind in Fujian Province, has significantly reduced construction time. With a production cycle of 14 to 21 days per box, the entire project can be completed in just six days.

Xiamen’s commitment to smart construction is reflected in the 36 projects in the city currently undergoing smart construction pilot programs. These pilots include the utilization of prefabricated + BIM technology, smart construction sites, construction robots, and digital platform construction. By tailor-fitting these technologies to each project’s needs, Xiamen continues to lead the way in intelligent construction.

The development of intelligent construction extends beyond project sites. Xiamen enterprises are also making significant contributions to this field. Xiamen Anke Technology, for example, has developed the “intelligent attached operation safety protection platform,” a high-tech scaffolding system that improves safety during high-rise construction. This platform has proven to reduce construction accidents by 90% and cut consumables by 75%.

Meanwhile, Xiamen Zhaohui Network Technology‘s “artificial intelligence-based construction site smart epidemic prevention platform” and Xiamen Haimai Technology‘s “online service platform for the whole process of engineering cost” have also achieved practical success.

As outlined in the “Xiamen Smart Construction Pilot City Implementation Plan,” the city aims to pilot 100 digital construction projects and 30 smart construction projects by the end of 2025. This plan includes the establishment of a smart construction management platform, a smart construction industry data center, and the introduction of leading enterprises in intelligent construction. With these initiatives, Xiamen is on track to develop a comprehensive system for intelligent construction, shaping the future of the industry.

