Xi’an Model Workers Association’s 4th First Member Congress Held – Xinhua English.news.cn

On May 25, the first member representative meeting of the fourth session of the Xi’an Model Workers Association was held in Xi’an Economic Development Zone.

Xue Zhenhu, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Xi’an Municipal People’s Congress and chairman of the Municipal Federation of Trade Unions, said, “The convening of the first member representative meeting of the fourth session of the Xi’an Model Workers Association is a great event, a happy event, and a good event for the city’s model workers, craftsmen and laborers. For a long time, the Xi’an Model Workers Association has actively fulfilled the association’s charter and created a number of model worker brands to effectively play the role of model workers. The new Municipal Model Workers Association will be under the business guidance and Under the supervision and management, strive to build the Model Workers Association into an advanced classroom for learning, a competition field for skill competition, a platform for technological innovation, a stage for elegant demeanor display, and a “home of model workers” trusted by employees.”

At present, the Xi’an Model Workers Association has 188 members, 23 directors, and 3 supervisors, representing model workers and craftsmen from all walks of life in the city, with a wide range of advancement and representativeness. The meeting elected Feng Zengquan as the president of the Xi’an Model Workers Association, and Shui Sha, Zhou Qiming, Zhao Jijun, Guo Peng, Huang Yunna, Chang Junli, and Wei Tao as the vice presidents. (Zhan Leyou)