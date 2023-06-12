Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May – Xinhua English.news.cn

On the 11th, the Xi’an survey team of the National Bureau of Statistics released the Xi’an CPI in May. In May, consumer prices in Xi’an rose by 0.1% year-on-year and decreased by 0.1% month-on-month. From January to May, Xi’an’s CPI rose by 0.3% year-on-year.

From a month-on-month perspective, the prices of the eight major categories of goods and services “fall four times, level two and rise”, among which the prices of clothing and housing are the two largest decliners, down 0.3% and 0.2% respectively; food, tobacco, alcohol, education, culture and entertainment Prices were flat; the prices of other supplies and services and medical care rose by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

From a year-on-year perspective, the prices of eight major categories of goods and services “six rose and two fell”. The prices of transportation and communication, daily necessities and services decreased by 4.5% and 0.7% respectively.

Food prices were flat month-on-month. Fourteen types of food prices showed “eight increases, one level and five decreases”. Among them, the price of potatoes rose the most, up 8.5%; the prices of seven categories such as dried and fresh melons and fruits and poultry meat rose between 0.1% and 1.9%; the prices of grain remained flat; the prices of five categories such as edible oil and livestock meat The decline is between 0.3% and 2.5%.

Affected by cloudy and rainy weather, potato production has decreased, market supply has decreased, and prices have risen. Affected by the climate, the supply of some varieties of vegetables has increased and the prices have decreased. The prices of the 24 kinds of fresh vegetables monitored were “decreased by 11, leveled and increased by 12” month-on-month. Affected by the warming weather, the demand for meat has declined, and the price has dropped slightly. (Reporter Ma Zhao)