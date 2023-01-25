The first car is expected to roll off the production line next year and be mass-produced, which is regarded by Lei Jun as “the last venture”.

Xiaomi car design documents leaked? The latest response is here!

On January 24, Wang Hua, general manager of Xiaomi’s public relations department, issued an article in response to the previously exposed pictures of the Xiaomi MS11 model on the Internet, stating that the confidential design documents of the second-tier supplier were indeed leaked; the supplier was only a supplier for mold proofing. , the leaked document is the design draft of the very early bidding process, not the final document; the company will definitely deal with it seriously according to the confidentiality agreement signed with the supplier.

Since the official announcement of cross-border car building, Xiaomi’s every move has attracted market attention. Lei Jun, the founder, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group, also regards “car building” as “the last venture”. According to the “Cooperation Agreement” signed between Xiaomi Technology and the Management Committee of Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone in November 2021, the Xiaomi car project is expected to achieve the first car off the assembly line and mass production in 2024.

Xiaomi responds to document leaks: The picture is an early design draft, not the final document

Recently, a Weibo car blogger with nearly 500,000 fans “Not Zheng Xiaokang” posted a picture on Weibo about the Xiaomi MS11 model, mainly showing the bumper of the Xiaomi car, the decorative parts of the Xiaomi MS11, and the relationship between Xiaomi and BAIC Motor. Molding-related cooperation details, etc.

In response, Wang Hua, general manager of Xiaomi’s public relations department, responded on Weibo.

Wang Hua said that he has received many inquiries from Mi fans and friends from the media about the leak of Xiaomi’s design documents recently. I would like to thank everyone for your concern about Xiaomi cars, and answer a few questions that everyone cares about:

1. It is indeed the leakage of the confidential design documents of the second-tier supplier;

2. The supplier is only a supplier for mold proofing, and the leaked document is a very early design draft of the bidding process, not the final document;

3. We will definitely deal with it seriously according to the confidentiality agreement signed with the supplier.

Wang Hua also said, “Recently there have been a lot of rumors about Xiaomi cars, true and false, which have added unnecessary troubles to our research and development of Xiaomi cars. I hope everyone and friends from the media will give us a relaxed environment, and we will be low-key and pragmatic. , Go all out to make the car better. Thank you for your concern.”

Increased investment in car manufacturing is expected to roll off the assembly line next year

Since the official announcement of cross-border car building, Xiaomi’s every move has attracted great attention from the market. Lei Jun, the founder, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group, regards “car building” as “the last venture”.

Judging from the information from all parties, Xiaomi is also continuing to increase and accelerate investment in car manufacturing, and has made it clear that autonomous driving is the first breakthrough direction for smart electric vehicles.

Lin Shiwei, vice president and CFO of Xiaomi Group, disclosed the latest developments in Xiaomi’s car manufacturing at Xiaomi’s financial report meeting on November 23, 2022. He said that the number of Xiaomi car R&D teams has exceeded 1,800, and the total investment in the first three quarters was 1.86 billion yuan. “The goal of formal mass production in the first half of 2024 is very smooth, and the current chip supply has not affected Xiaomi’s car business.”

According to the third-quarter financial report released by Xiaomi, in the third quarter of 2022, Xiaomi’s investment in innovative businesses such as smart electric vehicles was 829 million yuan, an increase of 35.68% from the second quarter.

In addition, Xiaomi Group has made it clear that autonomous driving is the first breakthrough direction for smart electric vehicles. Lei Jun once stated in a public speech in August 2022 that autonomous driving is the most complex module in the automotive industry, and it is also a breakthrough direction for Xiaomi cars.

Prior to this, Xiaomi had already laid out in advance. In August 2021, Xiaomi Group acquired Shendong Technology, an autonomous driving company. In addition, Xiaomi Group has invested in industry chain companies such as Zongmu Technology, Hesai Technology, Geometry Partners, and iParking, involving lidar, vision sensors, autonomous driving solutions, core sensors and other fields, with a total amount of more than 2 billion yuan.

Lei Jun said: “Xiaomi plans to build 140 self-driving test vehicles in the first phase, and will carry out R&D and verification work across the country one after another.”

When will Xiaomi cars go offline? According to the “Cooperation Agreement” signed by Xiaomi Technology and the Management Committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Zone in November 2021, Xiaomi Auto officially settled in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Zone. The Xiaomi car project will build the Xiaomi car headquarters base, sales headquarters, and R&D headquarters. It will build a vehicle factory with an annual output of 300,000 vehicles in two phases, of which the production capacity of the first and second phases is both 150,000 vehicles. The first vehicle is expected to be realized in 2024 Offline and mass production landing.

The market expects the auto business to start the second growth curve

The organization is also full of expectations for Xiaomi’s cross-border car manufacturing.

Everbright Securities stated that the company’s car manufacturing business is currently advancing steadily, and the R&D team has exceeded 1,800 people. It is expected that R&D investment will continue to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2023. The pace of the launch of the first mass-produced model in 2024 will not change. Second growth curve.

Changjiang Securities believes that in the process of continuing to expand into the high-end market and the global market, the company attaches great importance to the construction of product power and channel power, which makes up for the gap in the original market, and the hardware business shows a steady growth trend. At the same time, innovative businesses such as Xiaomi smart electric vehicles continue to advance, and may become new growth poles in the future.

Soochow Securities stated that the prospect of smart cars is still promising, Xiaomi is expected to occupy a place and open up the second curve, and the large investment in research and development will not change the company’s long-term growth logic.

Author: Wu Shaolong, source: Securities Times, original title: “Xiaomi Car Design Documents Leaked? Response came: Not final document! The first car is expected to roll off the assembly line next year, and Lei Jun regards it as “the last venture”… “.

