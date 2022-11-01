November 1st news,Xiaomi released the Mijia wiha household toolbox, which will start crowdfunding at Xiaomi Mall at 10 am today, including 60 repair toolsthe original price is 1999 yuan, and the crowdfunding price is 1699 yuan.

According to reports, there are 60 professional home improvement creations in the Mijia wiha household toolbox, and a complete set of maintenance. include:Screwdrivers, precision screwdrivers, short handle screwdrivers, ratchet wrenches, Allen, wire cutters, needle nose pliers, pliers wrenches, hammers, plus degaussers, tape measure, spirit level.

Various screwdriver handles: PicoFinish precision screwdriver handle, the handle is slender and can be rotated quickly, suitable for fine work, effectively reducing fatigue; SoftFinish’s original octagonal handle fits the palm of the hand efficiently and labor-saving; Stubby short handle design easily copes with narrow working environments.

The jaws of the wire cutters adopt a three-point clamping design, which makes the clamping more stable. The hardness of the jaws can reach about 64HRC, and it can cut 1.8mm spring steel. Equipped with DynamicJoint patented technology, it saves 20% of labor when cutting.

The jaws of the needle nose pliers are designed with a twill mesh serration to ensure higher flexibility and stability when clamping and bending objects. The jaws are made of C70 high carbon steel with a hardness of about 64HRC, which can easily cut various types of steel wires.

The toolbox adopts high-quality injection molding process, and the L-shaped box is designed with reinforcing ribs, which greatly improves the strength of the toolbox. Tailor-made storage space effectively eliminates tool bumps and meets the needs of going out.

