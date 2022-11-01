[Epoch Times, October 30, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Xi interviewed and reported) Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in March this year, the authorities’ extreme anti-epidemic policies have been criticized by citizens. Song Jiahong, a citizen of Songjiang District, repeatedly commented on the government’s anti-epidemic policies and was summoned by the police three times. From September to October, he was notified twice as a “second-in-contact”, requiring him to undergo 2 inspections in 3 days, and was subjected to retaliatory law enforcement.

Today (30th), Song Jiahong told the Epoch Times reporter, “The epidemic is nothing more than the contagion of Omicron, which brings danger to people’s health and life. We must take measures to prevent it. However, in our Shanghai, it has become more and more serious. This is not the case anymore. On the one hand, there are 1,311 mobile nucleic acid testing stations in Shanghai, and people line up almost every day; on the other hand, the government arranges cadres in the inner committee to start a new round of nucleic acid for all employees. They can’t laugh or cry.”

On September 9, the Office of the Leading Group for Epidemic Prevention and Control in Sheshan Town, Shanghai announced in the “Notice to Sheshan Citizens” that according to the requirements of epidemic prevention and control, nucleic acid screening for all staff will be carried out for 3 days and 3 inspections from September 9 to 11. Another announcement was issued on September 12, and the nucleic acid of all staff was added once again on the 12th. No one had to leak it, and the community had to be closed and controlled until all the reports were “negative” the next day before residents could move freely.

Comments on articles are notified as “indirect contacts”

Song Jiahong posted a brief account of the town government’s “Notice to Sheshan Citizens” in the WeChat group on September 11, stipulating that the three-day nucleic acid of all citizens involved the government’s abuse of power. On September 13, Song Jiahong received a text message from the Songjiang District Prevention and Control Office, saying: “According to the relevant big data investigation, you may have the risk of indirect contact with people infected with the new coronavirus in the near future.” At the same time, he was asked to go to the nucleic acid testing point as soon as possible. , and conduct a nucleic acid test at an interval of 24 hours (2 tests in 3 days). If the epidemic prevention and control obligations are not fulfilled and the spread of infectious diseases is caused, they will bear corresponding legal responsibilities.

On September 14, Song Jiahong applied to the higher-level Songjiang District Government in Sheshan Town for “government information disclosure”, asking for the basis for the text message. The “notification letter” replied by the government stated that “the content of the letter belongs to consultation” and will not be processed for information disclosure.

On September 15, Song Jiahong published another article, “One positive person in Sheshan, Songjiang District, Shanghai has suffered 10,000 people. Is this also serving the people?” “It is very absurd for the authorities to do so. “One positive person has been fixed, so isn’t it alright to focus on finding both the close contacts and the sub-close contacts? The all-round, all-weather government is paying attention to the location codes and ‘digital sentinels’, and it is easy to find close contacts, including sub-close contacts. Yes, but they fail to fulfill their responsibilities, and they have to fight back, and those who do not have nucleic acid will bear legal responsibility!”

The article said, “As we all know, the ‘cross-infection’ rate during the nucleic acid testing of all staff is 20% (there is information on this on the Internet). Government personnel are not blind or deaf, and they are not good at summarizing how to administer according to law? The banner of serving the people is expanding the epidemic. Therefore, the “text message” sent to me by the Sheshan Town CDC has a very obvious ‘the drunkard’s intention is not drinking’.”

Song Jiahong said, “The new crown prevention and control work is becoming more and more ‘Cultural Revolution’ now. I am a person who has come through the ‘Cultural Revolution’, and I can see through it at a glance: In a sense, the current nucleic acid of all employees is trying to expand the epidemic. On the one hand, you can report your merits, and on the other hand, you can ask your boss for money.”

Song Jiahong mentioned a petitioner friend of his who often went to Beijing to petition. In the early days of the lockdown in April, he was expected to be convicted, and the nucleic acid report came before the phone call: “If you are positive, quarantine immediately.” This petitioner friend went over the wall to a large hospital late at night to do nucleic acid testing. Tianliang reported that it was negative, so he escaped.

Song Jiahong also said, “Shanghai’s epidemic prevention has become normalized, and the people basically cooperate with the municipal government for 72 hours of nucleic acid, and here in Sheshan, we only talk about ‘everything that should be checked’, but we don’t mention a word about ‘willingness to check’. , I think it has ulterior motives.”

Received SMS notification again as “indirect contact”

On October 25, Song Jiahong received the same “text message” from the Songjiang District Prevention and Control Office again. Song Jiahong said, “The so-called ‘big data’ is really a panic, the first ‘text message’ I checked with the ‘China Telecom’ company and replied: ‘We Telecom did not send you this text message’. From the modernization of China Telecom’s technical operations On the other hand, if there is no technical problem, who did it?”

“It is said that there is a new crown positive person somewhere in Sheshan. I have not been to this place recently, and I do not know anyone in this place. There is no such thing as a ‘close contact’ or a ‘secondary contact’, Songjiang District Prevention and Control Office. Creatively calling me an ‘indirect contact’ is of a really high standard. Recently, in order not to affect some necessary social and cultural activities outside myself, the nucleic acid test according to the regulations, the results were all negative.

“The purpose of the two ‘text messages’ of the Shanghai Songjiang District Prevention and Control Office is very clear. In their eyes, I became an ‘indirect contact with patients with the new crown’, and they ordered me to have 2 tests every 3 days, that is, nucleic acid every day. Why is this? Not only Using nucleic acid to fool the people, I want to use nucleic acid to achieve despicable purposes.”

The Epoch Times reporter called the Shanghai Songjiang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but the call could not be reached.

Faced with the dilemma of becoming a close or sub-close contact for no reason, some netizens in Shanghai offered advice: “Do not show the code or scan the code when you go out, the mask covers more than half of your face, and those who sell vegetables in the storefronts along the street do not go in, only at the door. Wait, use cash, ask to scan the code and say you don’t have a mobile phone. This may prevent yourself from being called a close or sub-close contact.”

