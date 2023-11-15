Home » Xiaomi Motors Receives Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Birth Certificate: BAIC OEM, CATL and BYD Supply Batteries
Xiaomi Motors Receives Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Birth Certificate: BAIC OEM, CATL and BYD Supply Batteries

Xiaomi Motors Receives Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Birth Certificate: BAIC OEM, CATL and BYD Supply Batteries

Xiaomi Motors received the birth certificate from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: BAIC OEM, CATL, and BYD supply batteries

On November 15, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the “Announcement of Road Motor Vehicle Manufacturers and Products” (Batch 377), and Xiaomi Motors was among them.

According to the announcement, the Xiaomi brand pure electric sedan product models are BJ7000MBEVR2 and BJ7000MBEVA1, and the company name is BAIC Motor Off-Road Vehicle Co., Ltd. This also means that BAIC Off-Road Vehicle Company has become the OEM of Xiaomi Motors. BAIC Off-Road Vehicle Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd., and its actual controller is the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

Being included in the catalog declared by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology also means that Xiaomi Motors has obtained the “birth certificate”.

According to the picture, Xiaomi’s first cars are pure electric sedans, modeled SU7 and SU7 Max, with a length of 4.997 meters. The batteries are ternary lithium-ion batteries (CATL) and lithium iron phosphate batteries (Xiangyang Fudi Battery). Xiangyang Fudi Battery is owned by BYD.

Related reports revealed that Xiaomi has achieved small-batch trial production at its automobile production base and plans to sell 900,000 units in three years. The launch date for the new cars is approaching, sparking interest among investors regarding related concept stocks and potential suppliers in the industry chain.

It is worth noting that this information was provided by a source from The Paper, and the author of the article is Fan Jialai. Additionally, Oriental Fortune, the publisher of this content, has declared that the information provided does not constitute investment advice and should be operated accordingly at your own risk.

