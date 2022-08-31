Home Business Xiaomi released Mijia wireless car washing machine: all-in-one portable design crowdfunding 399 yuan- Xiaomi Xiaomi
Xiaomi released Mijia wireless car washing machine: all-in-one portable design crowdfunding 399 yuan

Xiaomi released Mijia wireless car washing machine: all-in-one portable design crowdfunding 399 yuan- Xiaomi Xiaomi

today,Xiaomi released the Mijia wireless car washing machine, which will start crowdfunding at Xiaomi Mall at 10 o’clock tomorrow. The original price is 499 yuan, and the crowdfunding price is 399 yuan.The Mijia wireless car washing machine adopts an integrated portable design, a 1.3kg lightweight body, a self-priming 2.4MPa strong water pressure, and a five-in-one multi-function nozzle.

With its rechargeable and portable design, it does not need to be connected to the power supply, so it can get rid of the inconvenience of outdoor electricity consumption, and can wash the car freely anytime, anywhere.Removable 2000mAh high-capacity battery pack, easy to wash a car, Type-C fast charge, about 1.3 hours to be fully charged.

Portable self-priming design, no need to connect faucets, with 6 meters of water pipes, buckets and rivers can flexibly take waterwhether in the courtyard or outdoors, it can be freely washed.

2.4MPa self-priming strong water pressure, the water output is as high as 180L/h, and the surging power is more efficient for cleaning. Equipped with a double plunger pump body, durable and wear-resistant, and the water outlet is stable.

Interested partners can participate in crowdfunding through the Xiaomi Mall APP or the Xiaomi Lite WeChat applet.

