



Sina Technology News on the evening of August 11th, at Lei Jun’s annual speech in 2022, Xiaomi Chairman Lei Jun shared his “feelings of crossing the trough of life” and released a series of new products.

The new generation of folding screen mobile phone MIX Fold 2 was officially released. Lei Jun said that the thickness problem is the last mile that affects the practicality of folding screen mobile phones. The thickness of current folding screen mobile phones is equivalent to two ordinary mobile phones.

The MIX Fold 2 is as thin as 5.4mm when unfolded and as thin as 11.2mm when folded; it is as light as 262g and can be held with one hand; the self-developed micro-droplet shaped hinge is 18% thinner and 35% lighter.

Equipped with Leica Imaging, 50-megapixel main camera + 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle + 2X zoom combination, supports 67W fast charging, and redesigned the large-screen interactive experience.

The MIX Fold 2 is available in two colors: Xingyao Gold and Moon Shadow Black. The price of 12+256G is 8999 yuan, the price of 12+512G is 9999 yuan, and the price of 12+1TB is 11999 yuan.



