Since Xiaomi’s official announcement of the car, it can be said that it has affected the hearts of the industry and outside the industry, and any troubles will attract attention. According to recent news , according to “Late Auto” report, Xiaomi’s first car has been identified as Hesai Technology , the lidar supplier, with a price limit of more than 300,000 yuan, and it is a sedan 。

The report pointed out that the specific lidar configuration of Xiaomi’s first model is based on one Hesai hybrid solid-state radar AT128 as the main radar, and several Hesai solid-state radars are used as blind-filling radars, which means,Xiaomi’s first car will use more than one lidarso it seems reasonable that the price is higher than 300,000.

So what is the origin of Hesai Technology, and why is it photographed by Xiaomi?

Ordinary consumers may be unfamiliar with Hesai Technology, but the lidar it provides has already begun to be installed,The most typical is the ideal L9At the same time, Jidu Auto, a subsidiary of Baidu Auto, will also use Hesai LiDAR.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi is investing in supply chain companies such as autonomous driving chips and lidars.

Since the official announcement of making the car, Xiaomi Group has invested in Hesai Technology; Xiaomi Changjiang Industrial Fund has twice led the investment in the self-driving chip company Black Sesame Intelligence, and this year led the investment in the lidar company Sagitar Juchuang. In addition, Lei Jun founded Shunwei before the establishment of Xiaomi. Capital has successively invested in the lidar companies Beixing Photonics and Tudatong.

The Xpeng G9 uses the lidar provided by Sagitar Juchuang, and Tudatong is the radar supplier of NIO ET5 and ET7, that is to say,Xiaomi has invested in three suppliers of LiDAR for “Weixiaoli”。

So do you think the 300,000 Xiaomi car can really be a hit?