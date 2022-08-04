Focus on brand quality and promote consumption recovery. The 11th China Hotel Cultural Festival “Xilinmen·China Hotel Industry High Quality Development Conference” hosted by China Hotel Association and named by Xilinmen was grandly opened in Hangzhou on July 27. Han Ming, senior president of China Hotel Association, Chen Xinhua, president of China Hotel Association, Fu Yun, fourth-level researcher of the Mandatory Standard Management Division of the Standard Technology Management Department of the State Administration for Market Regulation, Jin Huanguo, member of the party group and deputy director of the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Marriott Hotel Group Yu Guogang, Senior Vice President of Greater China, Sun Jian, Chief Development Officer of InterContinental Hotels Group Greater China, Qiao Yi, Chairman of Hangzhou Dongfang Wangsheng Technology Co., Ltd. and other leaders and guests attended the meeting to discuss the new pattern of hotel industry recovery and development. Xilinmen Chairman Chen Ayu and President Yang Gang were invited to attend the meeting and delivered keynote speeches.





Chen Xinhua, President of the China Hotel Association, said in his speech that under the severe impact of the epidemic, the hotel industry still maintains a stable development trend and has made breakthroughs and innovations. Among them, deep sleeping rooms, e-commerce pre-sale, and weekend packages have become the sinking local hotels. A new growth point for the market and service community. The China Hotel Association will focus on key areas of digitalization, connect resources and provide accurate services for enterprises, and build a communication and cooperation platform for the hotel industry across the country, especially around the healthy sleep industry. Standard “Leader” system to explore new opportunities in China‘s accommodation market, create a deep-sleep revolution in the hotel industry, comprehensively improve the quality of industry services, support the Healthy China Action, and support the national strategy of strengthening the country by quality.





Chen Xinhua, President of China Hotel Association, delivered an opening speech

“Xilinmen has always carried the great responsibility of national rejuvenation, adheres to the brand of domestic products, and protects the backbone of our Chinese people.” Chen Ayu, chairman of Xilinmen, said. 2022 is an important year for the rejuvenation of national culture to achieve the new journey of the second centenary goal. It is the responsibility of national enterprises to improve the influence and recognition of national brands and to tell the stories of Chinese brands.





Chen Ayu, Chairman of Xilinmen, was invited to talk about “Inheriting Ingenuity, Creating a World-Class Healthy Sleep Brand”

As a long-established national enterprise for nearly 40 years, Xilinmen takes the mission of devoting itself to the healthy sleep of human beings, and the ultimate value pursuit of the brand to continuously satisfy the people’s yearning for a better life. Focus on the design and research and development of high-quality sleep products that meet the real needs of the people, and create a national first-class brand in the global hotel healthy sleep industry.





President of Xilinmen Yang Gang was invited to speak

“Revolution of Hotel Deep Sleep: The Leader of Healthy Sleep in Chinese Hotels”

Yang Gang, President of Xilinmen, said, “Leading the deep sleep revolution and leading the national brand, Xilinmen has always been on the road.” From Chairman Chen Ayu’s self-made “running plan” to “revenues of 50 billion”, from the advanced research and development of hotel gyro beds, aerodynamic energy The leading technology of mattress softness and hardness adjustment, the active service around the clock, the free replacement service in the deep sleep contract period, and the strong practice of internal strength, have nearly 1,000 domestic and foreign certified patents, and have authoritatively released the “China Sleep Index Report” for 10 consecutive years. , entered more than 70 countries, more than 60 million families, and achieved a number of global leading breakthroughs and rises of domestic independent brands in research and development, technology, scale, etc.; Xilinmen dared to show its sword, and joined hands with Chinese national excellent brands to seize the commanding heights of the wine and tourism industry. Explore the hotel sleep revolution, break the monopoly of international brand products, realize the high-quality and high-speed development of China‘s wine and tourism industry, and help improve the country’s soft power.





The Xilinmen exhibition area is full of visitors

At the conference, the China Hotel Association focused on launching the “Healthy Sleep Leader in China‘s Hotel Industry” initiative, working with hotel groups and partners to implement the “Healthy China” strategy, leading the upgrade of green consumption, paying attention to consumers’ healthy sleep, and creating a deep sleep in the hotel industry. revolution, and comprehensively improve the service quality of the industry.





China‘s hotel industry healthy sleep leader initiative officially launched

Under the strong call of the “Healthy Sleep Leader Initiative in China‘s Hotel Industry”, Xilinmen and China Hotel Association signed a strategic cooperation agreement on “sleep industry development”. The Healthy Sleep Festival will carry out in-depth cooperation with the China Hotel Industry Sleep Entrepreneurship Innovation Competition and the establishment of a healthy sleep education talent system in China‘s hotel industry, so as to improve the service quality of China‘s wine and tourism industry, build the competitiveness of China‘s hotel industry chain, and establish a China that leads the global trend. The national benchmark brand of the wine and tourism industry supports the national strategy of strengthening the country by quality with practical actions.





Xilinmen signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Hotel Association



