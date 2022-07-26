Home Business Xinhua Pharma: The production of new crown oral drugs needs further certification and signing of a contracted production agreement丨Company Q&A
Xinhua Pharma: The production of new crown oral drugs needs further certification and signing of a contracted production agreement丨Company Q&A

Xinhua Pharma: The production of new crown oral drugs needs further certification and signing of a contracted production agreement丨Company Q&A

First Financial 2022-07-26

On July 25, the State Food and Drug Administration, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Drug Administration Law, conducted emergency review and approval in accordance with the special drug approval procedures, and approved the application for registration of real biological azvudine tablets for the treatment of new coronavirus pneumonia with conditions. In April this year, Real Biology signed an agreement with Xinhua Pharma, agreeing that Xinhua Pharma will be the product manufacturer and distributor of Azvudine and other products it owns in China and other countries agreed by both parties. In the morning, the reporter called Xinhua Pharmaceuticals as an investor, and its investor hotline said that the framework agreement has indeed been signed, but the specific production still needs to apply for relevant documents and sign a more detailed production agreement.

Xinhua Pharma: The production of new crown oral drugs needs further certification and signing of a contracted production agreement丨Company Q&A

