Yacht seized and sold below cost: Briatore acquitted but not compensated

There will be no “refund” for Flavio Briatore’s yacht Force Blue, seized by the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of the very long judicial battle that ended in January 2022 with the acquittal of the entrepreneur, accused together with others of having evaded the taxman. The Court of Cassation decided it.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, the luxurious boat had been sold by the judicial custodian appointed by the court for less than 7 million euros (to his friend Bernie Ecclestone, former patron of the Formula 1 circus, moreover) when the accounts between the first instance, the appeal and the Cassation were not yet closed, reports Repubblica Genova. And the millionaire from Verzuolo was still a defendant awaiting a definitive sentence. But according to a technical consultancy, the “Force Blue” at the time of the seizure, in 2010, was worth 19 million. Hence the request to the Court of Appeal of Genoa to obtain the difference between the amount collected and the estimated amount. The Ligurian judges had already said no. Now that of the Cassation has arrived, which closes the last chapter of the criminal case

