Year-on-year increase in Yunnan CPI fell in March

Year-on-year increase in Yunnan CPI fell in March

Original title: In March, the year-on-year increase in Yunnan’s CPI fell

On April 13, the Yunnan Survey Team of the National Bureau of Statistics released data showing that in March, the consumer price index (CPI) in Yunnan fell by 0.2% month-on-month and rose by 0.9% year-on-year.

From a month-on-month perspective, the decline in CPI narrowed by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. Among them, food prices fell by 0.6 percent, a rate of decline narrowed by 1.5 percentage points from the previous month, which affected the CPI to drop by about 0.11 percentage points. The 0.1% drop in non-food prices affected the CPI drop by about 0.1 percentage points.

From a year-on-year perspective, the increase in CPI dropped 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. Among them, food prices rose by 3%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points over the previous month, which affected the increase of CPI by about 0.51 percentage points. Non-food prices rose by 0.5%, a drop of 0.5 percentage points from the previous month, which affected the increase of CPI by about 0.43 percentage points. (Hu Xiaorong)

