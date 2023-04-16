Sardinian centenarians, five days of events in Ogliastra – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NUORO, APRIL 16 – Meetings, debates, cooking and food processing workshops but also tastings and film screenings with the aim of promoting the culture, the identity that lead to a healthy and active lifestyle, the same which has characterized the towns of the Blue Zone in Ogliastra for centuries, famous for the longevity of their inhabitants.



And Sardinian centenarians will be the protagonists of five days of events that will take place in Tortolì, Perdasdefogu and Urzulei. The event entitled “One Hundred Years Together! Days of experiential tourism among the secrets of longevity” is promoted by the Ogliastra Eventi association with the contribution of the Regional Tourism Department.



It starts on Wednesday 19 April, at 11, at the Ianas Institute in Tortolì with a film screening entitled “Longevity through filmography”. The “Life style of long life” conference is scheduled for the 20th at 10.30 at the Perdsdesfogu library: the regional councilors for Tourism and Health, Gianni Chessa and Carlo Doria and the mayor of Perdasdefogu Bruno Chillotti will speak. Rich parterre of speakers with Gian Battista Usai of the Blue Zone Foundation, Grazia Fenu of the University of Sassari, Flavio Cabitza of the association for the protection and identity of Ogliastra and Barbagia di Seulo, Roberto Pili of the world longevity community and Alessandra Guigoni, anthropologist. Also present were former Senator Gianni Marilotti, Massimo Masia, project manager of Insula and Alessandro Serra of Coldiretti. Germano Orrù of the University of Cagliari and the researchers Elisa Lai and Benedetta Pische will also speak.



On Friday 20 April in Tortolì, from 4 pm, the local food and wine products and a longevity workshop entitled “Long life foods”, curated by chefs Mercedes Lilliu and Piergiorgio Cardia, will be on display in the Convitto, with tastings and a Gavino Murgia.



At the Convitto di Tortolì there is a repeat, from 4 to 7 pm, with a second workshop on foods for longevity. Sunday 23 starting at 10 for the “Paths of longevity” it will be possible to participate in an excursion in the Supramonte of Urzulei which will end with a typical lunch. (HANDLE).

