Hurtful Rejection: Sophia’s Journey Towards Acceptance and Self-Love

Marta, I have a great story for you!” With emotion, said a person who defends the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in the country. She didn’t break her word. The story is interesting and shows how everyone has a way of seeing and accepting the changes that the world is experiencing. She was thanked for thinking of LISTÍN DIARIO to publicize Sophia’s story.

Made contact with the protagonist, she did not turn the matter around. “Look, really, what I have to tell you is very strange. I was born a man. He was just as beautiful, but man. When I turned 16, I started noticing that I didn’t feel good about my sex. Sure, he was a teenager and I couldn’t make decisions on my own.” She makes an unexpected silence but she respects him. It was as if she was looking for the wise terms to turn what she carries inside into words.

Then she resumes the story and says: “The fact is that every day the fact that I wanted to be a woman gained more strength. I secretly put on my sister’s clothes and, since her heels were too small for me, I bought some and rehearsed alone. One day I told my mom, already 18 years old. I practically killed her while she was alive because she is one of those women who is afraid of her husband. ‘Your dad kills you’ was what she told me”. She turns and is silent, but this time she hides her face in the colored scarf that she had hanging around her neck. It is a replica of the flag that represents the community that represents it.

From there, he began to experience the greatest rejection that a human being can feel. “I enrolled in the university, I finished my degree, I am a publicist, although I do not practice it. The truth is that time passed and I only thought of achieving my dream, not of openly saying ‘I am homosexual’, but of changing my sex. They warned me that if I did, it would be out of the will, but I didn’t care. I did it and I don’t regret it.” Apparently, what he says is contradicted by his tears, as well as some other comments he makes without realizing that they show his pain.

Money does not affect him, rejection hurts

If you don’t regret it, why do you get sad when you bring it up? she was asked. To this he replied: “It makes me nostalgic to know that I have a family that does not accept me. Only my mother and younger sister have shown me their support.” He cries and through tears he says that there are five brothers, two girls and three boys. Of course, after he chose to be Sophia, there are only two men left.

She adjusts her well-branded white blouse, and a belt that she wears on her tiny waist. There is no doubt that she not only changed her sex, but also her figure. “I’ve had eight surgeries only.” This time she laughs and her smile is beautiful, but it soon disappeared when she began to tell why she is not in her will. “My father has said, and he has been with him for nine years, that he did not procreate a woman named Sophia and that, therefore, he does not have to share his fortune with a stranger.” This hurts him, not because of the money, but because of the rejection.

There are those in his country, which he did not reveal, but because of the accent it is known where he is from, they have suggested taking the case to court. “But I don’t want to do that, I’m not interested, and right now I don’t need money. I married someone who is in a very good financial position and loves me, which is the most important thing.” Smile as you say this.

He was questioned about why he agreed to tell his story if he is not interested in being included in his father’s will, and his answer was simple: “Let people know how far the ignorance of some goes in relation to the acceptance of those we choose be of either sex. It is our life, it is our decision, and being disinherited is not going to change our rights or stop our fight.” He expresses it firmly.

“Before doing it, you have to think it over”

There is no one who realizes that nine years ago Sophia was a man. The photograph that she showed shows that only his profiled nose and the green of his eyes remain of that young man. He has full lips that you can tell are the result of “some little tricks” as she herself says. His body has also undergone many changes and his abundant hair is due to “the extensions that they put me here in Santo Domingo.” He laughs out loud.

And speaking of this magical name, it is important to say that Sophia has been living between Miami and the Dominican Republic for three years. “It’s that my partner has Dominican parents, and he came to Punta Cana to do some work, and although he finished it, we became attached to the country and we keep coming and going from the United States.” She runs her hand through her hair and then makes sure everything goes well with her makeup. Very well put by the way.

How do you feel after taking this step and seeing how your family has responded to this transformation? He takes his time to answer. She takes a deep breath and dismisses herself saying: “The truth is that I have not felt well at all, I must be honest.” Her eyes water and we must wait for her to recover from that lump in her throat that threatens to turn into tears.

“I haven’t seen my dad for four years, and it was from afar that I saw him. I got together with my mother about a year ago, in Miami and I always talk to her and my younger sister, but I don’t have close contact with the others, they agree one hundred percent with my father that they had a brother and that as it no longer exists, because they don’t have it”. This story did it with great difficulty. It shows that his emotions are affected.

The process of change

In 2013 Sophia began the procedures to achieve her goal and, with some good savings she had, in 2014, she left her country to undergo surgery. “Something very painful, but necessary to feel good about my life. Once I started the accompanying therapies to adapt to my new reality, I also began to live through hell with the bombardment of complaints, insults… that I received from my family. My mother did not agree, but she defended me ”. This part makes him nostalgic.

Time went by and things, instead of smoothing out, got worse. She has never had contact with her father again. “He says he will never talk to me. He just informed my mother to tell me that he was out of the inheritance because he had a son, not a daughter. He does not accept me and that is what hurts me ”. She cries and admits that she still loves her dad and remembers their childhood adventures together. “He was very affectionate, but my decision changed our lives.”

This experience, which he insists on, he does not regret, it has made him at times want to turn back time and be like his brothers. “I would have wanted that wanting to be a woman not cross my mind, but it was not something I chose just because, it simply happened, and I did it.” He does not miss the opportunity to tell those who want to change their sex, to think about it, to analyze the pros and cons and to try to feel good, but knowing that “there is a price to pay. I was left without a family.” She concludes very sorry.

his worst moments

In the United States, he had to wash dishes, clean floors, work as a janitor, and take care of the elderly to survive. She until one day she met who is her partner today. “Since he noticed me, I spoke to him truthfully, that before he was a man, and he…”

