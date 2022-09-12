Original title: Yibin added the second 10 billion enterprise this year

The awarding ceremony of “Ten Billion Enterprises in Yibin City” was recently held in Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Since the beginning of this year, as one of the first pilot cities in the province to be a strong manufacturing city, Yibin has vigorously implemented the “Double Hundred Project” in the manufacturing industry to accelerate the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. From January to August this year, Tianyi Lithium achieved a total revenue of 10.292 billion yuan, becoming the second 10-billion-dollar enterprise in Yibin this year after Sichuan Times New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The relevant person in charge of the municipal government said that the awarding of licenses to enterprises with revenue exceeding 10 billion yuan for the first time will help to set a demonstration benchmark and lead the development of the industry. It is hoped that the enterprise will strive to become the “single champion” in the subdivision of the power battery industry.

In November 2018, Tianyi Lithium Industry was established, mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of lithium battery materials, lithium series products, and new energy-related chemical products. According to the relevant person in charge of the company, the project started construction in August 2019, with a total investment of 2 billion yuan. It will be constructed in two phases with an annual output of 50,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide. It will be put into operation in December 2021, and 100,000 tons will be built in 2025 The battery-grade lithium hydroxide production line and the battery-grade lithium hydroxide production base with the world‘s largest monomer volume and leading technology.

The company’s location, Sichuan Jiang’an Economic Development Zone, was officially approved for establishment in February this year. The leading industries are new energy, advanced materials, and green food. It has successively settled in a large number of high-quality lithium battery companies, forming two major industries: new energy battery materials and chlor-alkali chemicals. The advantageous industrial cluster has become an important production base of Sichuan chlor-alkali chemical industry. As of June this year, 122 “four top” enterprises and 70 industrial enterprises above designated size have settled in, with an industrial output value of 14.06 billion yuan and a revenue of 13.84 billion yuan. (Ning Ning, all media reporter of Sichuan Daily)

