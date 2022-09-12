“Even in the first half we had a good 20 minutes – said the coach after the 2-2 with Salernitana -, then we conceded a goal and we didn’t manage the game well. We should have finished the first 45 minutes with just one goal. waste”

“The referee was good at making important decisions in tense moments,” said the Juve coach Allegri, after the 2-2 against Salernitana. He is an Allegri who does not want to stir up controversy, after the red already remedied on the pitch. So on what happened in the final minutes he merely says that the images do not show Candreva under the flag: “I never speak with the referees. It is a fact that a goal has been canceled, good or bad. I would like see the picture because Candreva is under the flag. You can’t see it from the pictures they gave us. The referees must be left alone, the protagonists are the players. Bonucci’s goal is taken off the shirt, but the referee was good . We have 10 or 20 very good referees. “

The analysis of the match — “In the first half we had a good 20 minutes, then we conceded a goal because of Cuadrado’s wrong decision. The game had to be brought to the interval at 1-0, instead we took the penalty from a pocket. But in the first 20 minutes we have we had favorable situations, then in the second half we had a good match. The result propels us to Wednesday with a different mood than defeat. The verification: “I was curious to see how we would have managed at a disadvantage. We went there today and I wanted to see the reaction. This is a step of growth: we should not have lost order and instead this happened to us and we stopped playing then. It’s a step forward to take because the races don’t stop at that moment. ” See also Pordenone mocked, Lovisa's anger: "The Var is there, really assist the referee"

growth step — “We have to grow, many young players play. Personality is not bought in a moment. Getting used to winning again is a step we will arrive at. Today if we had won we would have gone 2 points from the head, we have to work. guys, I congratulate. Just remove the quarter of an hour of the first half. The 3-2 could have been done earlier, now we are working to improve and try to stay attached to November 13. Now let’s go eat and try to better prepare for the match with Benfica. “. On Kean: “He’s one who attacks the depth, I asked him to attack the winger from behind. He did good things, then he has different characteristics from Milik”.

