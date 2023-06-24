Home » Ying Kee Tea House Group (08241) announced its annual net loss of HK$6.682 million, narrowing by 14.15% year-on-year_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Ying Kee Tea House Group (08241) announced its annual net loss of HK$6.682 million, narrowing by 14.15% year-on-year

by admin

Ying Kee Tea House Group (08241) announced its annual results for the year ended March 31, 2023. The consolidated revenue was approximately HK$37.4 million, an increase of 3.8% year-on-year. Net loss was 6.682 million Hong Kong dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 14.15%; loss per share was 1.85 Hong Kong cents.

The announcement stated that the loss was mainly due to the decrease in gross profit margin and the increase in rental expenses and impairment losses.

