You can rest assured to wait!Snapdragon 8 Gen2 exposure: 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 8+, excellent heat performance

This year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit was held in Hawaii, USA on November 15. Undoubtedly, the absolute protagonist of this year will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen2.

Yogesh Brar, who has seen the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 prototype, revealed that,The performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 will be improved by 20% on the basis of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, and the energy efficiency will be as good as the Snapdragon 8+.

He said,Chip runs ‘cool’, Qualcomm team keeps a close eye on the heat, hope it doesn’t go wrong this time. In general, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is very powerful and definitely worth looking forward to.

Previously, the Samsung S23 equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 has appeared on GeekBench 5. The single-core ran out of 1524, and the multi-core ran out of 4597. Compared with the typical score of 1300/4300 of Snapdragon 8+, the maximum improvement is about 17%, and Samsung has always The training is more conservative.

In addition, the running points show that the main frequency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 ultra-large core reaches 3.36GHz.