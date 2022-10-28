Home Business You can rest assured to wait!Snapdragon 8 Gen2 exposure: 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 8+, excellent heat performance
Business

You can rest assured to wait!Snapdragon 8 Gen2 exposure: 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 8+, excellent heat performance

by admin
You can rest assured to wait!Snapdragon 8 Gen2 exposure: 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 8+, excellent heat performance

You can rest assured to wait!Snapdragon 8 Gen2 exposure: 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 8+, excellent heat performance

2022-10-28 00:36:51 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

This year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit was held in Hawaii, USA on November 15. Undoubtedly, the absolute protagonist of this year will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen2.

Yogesh Brar, who has seen the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 prototype, revealed that,The performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 will be improved by 20% on the basis of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, and the energy efficiency will be as good as the Snapdragon 8+.

You can rest assured to wait!Snapdragon 8 Gen2 exposure: 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 8+, excellent heat performance

He said,Chip runs ‘cool’, Qualcomm team keeps a close eye on the heat, hope it doesn’t go wrong this time. In general, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is very powerful and definitely worth looking forward to.

Previously, the Samsung S23 equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 has appeared on GeekBench 5. The single-core ran out of 1524, and the multi-core ran out of 4597. Compared with the typical score of 1300/4300 of Snapdragon 8+, the maximum improvement is about 17%, and Samsung has always The training is more conservative.

In addition, the running points show that the main frequency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 ultra-large core reaches 3.36GHz.

You can rest assured to wait!Snapdragon 8 Gen2 exposure: 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 8+, excellent heat performance

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

  • Support reward

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

article value rating

Current Article Scoring points, totalpeople rate

You may also like

ENI: adj net profit beyond expectations at 3.73...

Amazon: 3rd quarter revenue and guidance disappoint. Stock...

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 Pre-sale: From 4999...

Argo AI self-driving car factory closes, European and...

Sunac Group: The funds for the two projects...

UniCredit, here’s what Giorgia Meloni’s CEO Andrea Orcel...

Bank of Japan keeps rates on hold, highlights...

ESG: global investors held back by a lack...

Giorgia Meloni and that sentence on the ECB....

[Frontline Interview]Official Blockade News of Foxconn’s Epidemic Spread...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy