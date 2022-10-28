© Reuters Efforts to “canvass” before the midterm elections Biden shouts to voters: If Republicans control Congress, inflation will be worse



Financial Associated Press, October 28 (Editor Bian Chun)In the face of persistently hot inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party’s control of Congress is in jeopardy. The winds have turned in favor of the Republican Party after the crowd had built up enough disappointment. With the midterm elections looming, Biden is struggling to restore voter confidence in an attempt to turn things around.

On Thursday, local time, Biden contrasted his economic plan with that of the Republican Party, trying to convince voters that Democrats are best able to fight inflation and create jobs in his last effort before the midterm elections.

“The previous president made a string of unfulfilled promises in places like Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio,” Biden said. “During my tenure, we delivered on our promises. During my tenure, ‘Made in America’ was not just a slogan, it was a reality.”

Biden made the remarks in Syracuse, New York. Micron plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing there. Previously, Biden signed the “Chip Act” in August to attract companies to develop and manufacture chips in the United States by providing huge subsidies.

Biden’s trip was designed to tout efforts to bring manufacturing jobs back to New York state. As America’s innovation hub, jobs in the state go to cheaper places overseas.

Some Republicans have pledged to use the country’s statutory borrowing limit or debt ceiling to force cuts in federal spending, extend Trump’s tax cuts, repeal Democrats’ laws to lower prescription drug prices and block Biden’s student debt relief program.

“I think it’s reckless and irresponsible, and if they succeed, it will make inflation worse,” Biden said.

Democrats may lose control of both House of Representatives

The US midterm elections will be held on November 8. With inflation hovering at 40-year highs, rising prices are now the biggest worry for American voters and the biggest determinant of where their votes go.

Biden’s visit to Syracuse comes as White House optimism that Democrats retain control of both houses of Congress, or one, has waned. At worst, Democrats could lose control of the House and Senate.

Losing control of the House, or both chambers of Congress, will profoundly affect Biden’s governance for the next two years, and Republicans are expected to thwart legislation that Biden wants to prioritize while pushing for new legislation they are keen on.

The latest polls show that Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 39%, close to the lowest point since taking office. Fearing that Biden’s low approval rating will affect the election, some Democratic candidates deliberately distanced themselves from Biden and even invited Obama to assist in canvassing votes.