[Epoch Times, October 27, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Jian comprehensive report) From Wuhan in central China, Guangzhou and Fuzhou in the south, and Xining in the northwest, after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in mainland China, officials from all over In the name of the epidemic, the lockdown was doubled, the people complained, and conflicts broke out in some places.

According to the latest report from Nomura, as of October 24, 28 cities in China were implementing various levels of blockade measures, and the affected areas covered 207.7 million people, accounting for about 25.6 trillion yuan (35.5 million yuan) of China‘s GDP. billion), which is equivalent to nearly a quarter of China’s economic output in 2021.

For millions of people in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, they are wary. “Once there is a case somewhere, if you become a close contact, you have to be quarantined,” Wen, a 26-year-old Beijing resident, told Reuters. Being quarantined twice, “really exhausted.”

Guangzhou shocked rumors that someone starved to death in Fuzhou, rumors turned into prophecies

Guangzhou, China‘s fourth-largest economy, closed more streets and neighborhoods on Thursday, with some new areas considered “high-risk areas” and people forced to stay at home.

“Many of my friends and colleagues are locked at home,” Lily Li, a 28-year-old Guangzhou resident, told Reuters. “A lot of places are in lockdown, (students) are suspended, entertainment venues are suspended, the gym I often go to. It’s also closed.”

Netizens said on the 26th that a person starved to death in Lujiang, Guangzhou, and had been dead for several days.(see the video here)

On October 26, Fuzhou authorities claimed that a man had spread “rumours of a city closure” and placed him under administrative detention. However, officials immediately announced that all gathering activities would be suspended in the city from now on. Internet cafes, chess and card rooms, cinemas and other closed places were closed. “Don’t leave the banyan unless necessary”. Just as Chengdu netizen “Tropical Rainforest” was detained after posting, the “rumor” spread by people in Fuzhou has once again turned into “prophecy”.

In addition, the Fuzhou Education Bureau stated that 36 colleges and universities in the city have implemented closed management. In principle, teachers and students on campus are not allowed to leave the school, and teachers and students outside the school are not allowed to enter the school in principle. In special circumstances, the approval procedures are strictly required.

More than 800,000 people in Wuhan charged with closing fruit and vegetable stores in Xining

Wuhan, the world‘s first city where the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began, has reported daily infections this week, with local authorities ordering more than 800,000 people in one area to stay home until Sunday.

“I don’t know what to do,” a 38-year-old Wuhan citizen told Reuters. “When we see these news reports about COVID, we feel a little numb now. We’re numb to all this, (and) Getting numb.”

Wuhan also suspended pork sales in parts of the city, according to images and posts on social media, with one virus case the authorities said was linked to the local pork supply chain.

In Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, social media posts said that after a week-long holiday in early October, health authorities in the city of 2.5 million raced to contain a COVID rebound, leading to food shortages and rising prices for essentials. “To reduce the risk of transmission, some vegetable and fruit shops have been closed and quarantined,” a Xining city government official said on Wednesday.

Other big cities, including Zhengzhou, Datong and Xi’an, imposed new restrictions this week to control local outbreaks.

Lanzhou residents forced to quarantine in cold parking lot

The epidemics in Lanzhou of Gansu, Xining of Qinghai, Hanyang District of Wuhan and other places have also been on the mainland’s Weibo hot search list recently. Especially in Lanzhou, the local temperature at night is only about 10 degrees Celsius. Local officials even arranged for residents to be quarantined in open-air parking lots. , the photos sparked controversy.

In Beijing, the Universal Resort theme park closed on Wednesday after a tourist tested positive for the virus.

According to a report by Free Asia, residents of Lhasa have been blocked for two and a half months. On the evening of October 26, some Tibetan residents took to the streets to protest the blockade of the epidemic. Face off with the police in white hazmat suits. Two sources from Tibet said crowds could violently clash with police and could lead to dangerous situations such as shootings.

