They spend too much time on electronic devices (computer, tablet or smartphone), about 4 hours a day, but they are not uncritically addicted. Young Italians are aware of the opportunities that digital technologies offer them, but they ask adults (the family, the school, the institutions) to be able to receive an adequate “education” to use them in a healthy, conscious and functional way. Also with a view to promoting environmental sustainability attitudes precisely through the use of digital technology.

The report

According to the «Digital Sustainability Index Young» report presented by the Digital Sustainability Foundation and EY Foundation Onlus, Italian young people are in fact among the most “digitally sustainable” in Europe, followed by Spanish, Polish, German and French ones. In other words, they are more sensitive (equal to 37%) towards issues related to the environment and the future of the planet. And females are more sustainable than males, with a higher share than other countries. that is, they direct their purchasing or use decisions by taking into consideration aspects related to the environment.

The research, which investigates the role of technology as a tool for sustainability in the perception of young people in some European countries (Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany and France), was carried out on a representative sample of 800 young people aged between 16 and 24 years.

Comparison between countries

It is interesting to note the comparison between countries: France and Germany are characterized by a strong digital culture, but also by a less marked propensity for sustainability practices. Italy and Spain, on the other hand, share very similar behaviors and attitudes in terms of sensitivity towards sustainability (higher than that found in Germany and France), with a significant difference deriving from a greater digitization of Spain compared to Italy.

Awareness and request for education

One of the most interesting aspects that emerges from the report is the awareness of Italian young people on the risks and opportunities offered by digital tools: 85% consider digital technology a useful tool for improving society; for 69% it is useful for protecting the environment. Furthermore, 71% of the young Italians interviewed consider climate change one of the main problems that need to be dealt with immediately, in line with Spain (69%) and France (62%). Similar percentages emerge towards the theme of the fight against pollution. Almost one in 5 Italian respondents (16%) thinks that social media is not a safe environment for young people and that cyberbullying is the main problem deriving from a hyper-connected society (60%) and they ask for protection and education tools to be able to self-protect from such risks.