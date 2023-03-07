Lufthansa is installing 30,000 new seats. They should offer unprecedented individuality above the clouds. There are benches, beds and cabins. And the question of whether customers can still see through it.

AStretch your arms out to the sides and rotate to the limit, twisting your ankles to loosen them, in one fluid motion with the fingertips of your right hand extended downward to the left on the floor and those of your left hand extended downward to your right. Anyone who has sat in front of the TV for hours and watched the sports show, followed the competitions from ski jumping to biathlon to slalom, Felix Neureuther will get you up off the sofa. With movement exercises, the former ski pro gives the pre-gymnastics, and those who take part notice how good it is. Against the general lethargy and for the question: How can you sit for hours without moving?

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

A long-haul flight can take 15 hours, modern twin-engine aircraft such as the Airbus A 350 or the Boeing 777 can do it without a break. For passengers, there is a fine line between enjoying flying and suffering from sitting for long periods of time. If you have to work on the go or at your destination, think again, choose places where you can open a laptop without a neck cramp or lie down for a few hours. It doesn’t matter which airline you travel with, the cabin layout and service differ. Traditionally, Asian providers such as Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific enjoy the reputation of being particularly hospitable. The Arab companies like Emirates or Qatar lure with luxury. Americans are considered to be more pragmatic. And Lufthansa finds its place as a solid quality provider that people trust blindly.