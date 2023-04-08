Young people don’t change their mobile phones anymore: Apple is outshining Android and sales continue to decline

Recently, special forces tourism has become popular among young people. Even if it is two days on weekends, they can go to a city to go shopping and eat. However, while tourism consumption is picking up, the smartphone market is still bleak. The decline is mainly due to Android, but Apple can maintain growth.

A source from the supply chain @手机单边达人 broke the news that in the 13th week of mobile phone sales report as of April 2,The mobile phone market not only did not get better than last year, but fell by 2%. The total weekly sales volume was only 4.538 million, a year-on-year decline of 2%.

If Apple is not included, the decline is 4%.Because the Apple family has increased by 10%, the sales volume in 13 weeks is still 767,000, which is higher than other manufacturers.

If you consider that the unit price of Apple’s iPhone is much higher than that of Android manufacturers, you can imagine how strong Apple’s siphon effect is on the mobile phone market. Not only is the sales volume high, but its profitability can exceed the sum of other manufacturers.

As for why the mobile phone market is still declining, according to readers’ comments, many people mentioned that there may be a rebound in other consumption, but consumer electronics will not be for the time being, and many young people no longer regard mobile phones as a priority.

In addition, I would like to say that today’s smartphone market is declining day by day, and manufacturers are also aggressively involved, but there are not many attractive designs and functions of mobile phones. Even Apple’s iPhone 14 series is also under pressure to cut prices. The days of manufacturers are indeed very sad.