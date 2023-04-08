How to recognize the signs of skin cancer? Find out the symptoms that should alert you. Be careful.

According to the data of theItalian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM file) relating to 2020, around 82,000 new diagnoses of skin cancer were estimated in Italy, including both the non-melanoma forms (such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma), and cutaneous melanoma, which represents the most serious and potentially lethal form of skin cancer.

Melanoma of the skin makes up about 5% of all skin cancer diagnoses, but accounts for the majority of skin cancer-related deaths.

Therefore, it is important to take preventive measures, such as using sunscreen and avoiding prolonged exposure to UV rays, to prevent skin cancer. Also, knowing the symptoms is crucial.

Skin cancer: the symptoms to know.

Are you on Telegram? Follow the news of SaluteLab.it on our channel! Sign up by clicking here!

Symptoms to know

The first ? In asymmetrical. Do yours have jagged edges? Isn’t it symmetrical when you fold it in half? Doesn’t it look like the others? It could be melanoma. Next, look at the color of your moles. Usually brown, they can be more black, tan, and even purple or pink if they’re diseased. If your moles gradually change color or are multi-coloured, go to the doctor and do not waste time.

The size of the moles also matters. In general, the “regular” ones are smaller than a pencil eraser. If I’m older than that, then that could be a wake-up call. But this is not a general truth: even a small mole can be the sign of a melanoma. Another form of skin cancer, the squamous cell carcinoma, can appear after excessive exposure to the sun. It shows up as bloody or scaly patches where you get burned.

Rare cases of melanoma can also present as lesions on the mucous membranes. If you have dark spots on your genitals, it could be very dangerous. If you find that you have unexplained bumps or small growths, with a pearly edge, it could be another sign of skin cancer.

Going back to moles, if you notice that one of your moles changes size, color, appearance, don’t hesitate to consult a specialist.

Read also: Rosanna Banfi and breast cancer: “How many years have I gained”