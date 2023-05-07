Young people who talk about expectations and dreams

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the epidemic, the world of work is changing and has to face new challenges. A complex context in which new professions are emerging, while for traditional ones the training aspect will become increasingly decisive. In three events of the Festival, young people are given the floor on how they imagine their future.

THURSDAY 25 MAY

The job I expect. The youth festival

The protagonists: Andrea Tardiola (general manager of Inail), Giorgio Pogliotti (Il Sole 24 Ore)

FRIDAY 26 MAY

The job I expect. The youth festival

The protagonists: Samantha Cristoforetti (European Space Agency astronaut), Roberto Battiston (University of Trento), Cheo Condina (Radiocor)

FRIDAY 26 MAY

The job I expect. The youth festival

The protagonists: Davide Tabarelli (president of Nomisma Energia)