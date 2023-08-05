Zaki at a demonstration in Bologna, thus aiming to steal Schlein’s place

Zaki present at a pro-migrant demonstration in Bologna. So he points to the 2024 European Championships and challenges Schlein

By now that appellation is brought back glued with scotch tape: “Zaki the ungrateful”. This is the well-known case of the Egyptian protester openly aligned to the left that the Italian government has just released from Egyptian prisons and who refused a state flight so as not to meet his rescuers Giorgia Meloni e Antonio Tajani to the airport. We talked about it here:

As we had written immediately that “Zaki the ungrateful” had a precise plan in mind, namely that of “get into politics” with the left. This the article. Well, everything goes in the right direction for the prosperous Egyptian to take root in the progressive collective imagination and perhaps sooner or later blow the place away from the slime. The newspaper reports a tempting piece of news: he was spotted among the protesters in Bologna for the rights of migrants Patrick Zaki who stopped to speak without making any statement to the reporters present.

The protest organized by various groups including the CGILthis time against the prefect of the city of Bologna who predicted that a number of asylum seekers between 100 and 269 migrants will have to give way to the new 511 ready to take over them, as reported The weather.

