Zaniolo-Juventus here we go! Giuntoli on a big player from Fiorentina. And Luke…

Nicolò Zaniolo (photo Lapresse), Juventus or Galatasaray?

Zaniolo-Juventus, offer to Galatasaray

The track that leads Nicolò Zaniolo to Juventus is heating up again. In fact, from Turkey Fanatik let it be known that the Juventus club would have put 30 million euros on the plate, including bonuses for the former Roma midfielder. A figure close to the 35 million release clause included in the player’s contract. Galatasaray, after taking Tete from Shakthar, can open the sale of Zaniolo just 6 months after his arrival in Turkey.

Amrabat, Juventus dreams of the Fiorentina midfielder

The new name for the Juventus midfield in the meantime is that of Sofyan Amrabat. “Without Milinkovic-Savic and Kessie, both of whom went to Arabia, the new name at the top of Giuntoli’s list is that of Sofyan Amrabat – writes Sportmediaset – The Moroccan midfielder, also courted by Manchester United, would gladly remain in Serie A, but Fiorentina he is making a request for 25 million plus bonuses. A lot of money that Juve can raise only with transfers”.

Juventus transfer market: doubts about Pogba and Giuntoli’s names

Will Paul Pogba stay at Juventus? Will he decide to listen to Saudi Arabia’s sirens? Meanwhile, according to the Corriere di Torino, the Juventus club is thinking about some names in the middle of the pitch: from the 30-year-old Ghanaian from Arsenal Thomas Partey to the 19-year-old from Strasbourg Habib Diarrain addition to the new track that leads to Khephren Thuram (born in 2001 from Nice, brother of Markus and son of Lilian), and for the moment he has blocked McKennie’s exit which Bournemouth likes.

Vlahovic-Lukaku front, here the latest news (and Big Rom is under attack…)

