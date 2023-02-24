President Zelensky publishes a video in which he describes the year of war in Ukraine in images

After a year of war with Russia, Ukrainian President Zelensky posts a video in which he recounts these twelve months. The video opens on refugees fleeing the war: fathers, husbands, boyfriends, sons who see their children, their women, their parents leave on packed trains, upset at the idea that, probably, they will never see them again.

The elderly population of Ukraine, the most exposed to bombs and attacks

Then you see the elderly population of Ukraine, the most vulnerable, the most exposed to bombs and attacks. The one least likely to survive the evacuation operations.

Laura Mills of Amnesty International He explained: “They fall behind, often in areas that are relentlessly under Russian attack. I am unable to repair myself in fallout shelters and, therefore, often take refuge in their apartments, which puts them at a higher risk of death and injury. When they are displaced, they struggle to access housingOften live in conditions of poverty, have disabilities. It all makes it more difficult for them to find accommodation.”

A year of war in Ukraine: airstrikes, bombs, fires, mass graves

The video continues with the images of the airstrikes, bombs, fires, deaths. In Bucha and Mariupol, during these 12 months of war, massacres and summary burials of civilians, soldiers and entire families with children have been discovered. Some bodies with their hands tied or ears cut off, others with a noose around their necks. In a forest on the outskirts of Izyum a was found mass grave with over 440 corpses.

On that occasion, Zelensky had thundered: “The world must see. Russia leaves only death and suffering. Murderers. Torturers. Without anything human anymore”, showing on Telegram some images of the sepolture in mass in Izyummany unnamed, some with a number painted on makeshift crosses, sunk into the sandy, damp earth.

