On July 21, Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL, said at the World Power Battery Conference that according to the latest data, CATL’s global market share reached 34% in the first half of this year, up from 28% last year to 34%. At present, the products of CATL have covered 55 countries and regions around the world, and the cumulative shipment of power batteries has exceeded 400GWH. Therefore, one out of every three electric vehicles in the world is equipped with a battery from CATL.