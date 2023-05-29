ZF completes new plant in Shanghai to expand production capacity in China- DoNews

DoNews news on May 29th, on the 28th, the 20 millionth set of electronic power steering products (EPS) of ZF Group’s Asia-Pacific steering product line rolled off the assembly line, and the second phase of the new plant of ZF Automotive Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Types and production capacity of Hua EPS system products.

The new plant plans to increase the construction area of ​​about 6,000 square meters on the basis of the original facilities, and has completed the construction of more than 4,000 square meters. The total investment of the project is RMB 320 million, which is used to expand the production of ZF EPS products. The new EPS sales in 2024 are expected to increase by more than 1 billion yuan compared with the sales in 2022.

ZF’s sales in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly in China, account for about 25% of the group’s global sales, and it is planned to increase this proportion to 30% by 2030.

ZF EPS supports automatic driving functions above L3 level, improves the dynamic performance and static performance of the car, and improves the comfort and safety of the driver during driving; the integrated electric motor is used instead of the hydraulic pump, so that the steering system is not affected by the transmission system ;Suitable for 24V and 48V battery packs, supporting power output up to 8000Nm; suitable for various medium and heavy trucks, coaches and city buses.