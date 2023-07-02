Zhaoxun Media Unveils Blockbuster ‘Evolution’ to Embrace AI Revolution in Digital Content

Zhaoxun Media Launches Blockbuster “Evolution” to Embrace AI Revolution

Zhaoxun Media, a leading Chinese digital media company, has released its latest naked-eye 3D public art blockbuster called “Evolution”. The film premiered simultaneously on big screens in four major cities – Chengdu, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Guiyang. “Evolution” marks the fourth public art work by Zhaoxun, following the success of their previous release “Second Curve”. However, it is the first time the company has independently created digital content using Artificial Intelligence and Generative Content (AIGC) technology.

“Evolution” takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through time and space, featuring frozen dimensions and prehistoric monsters. The film showcases cutting-edge creativity, technology, and production, capturing the attention of countless passersby and quickly becoming the talk of the cities. This release signifies that Zhaoxun Media is making a significant effort to further establish itself as a major player in the digital content production industry.

The film was produced by a newly formed digital content team within Zhaoxun Media, composed of industry veterans who have worked with over 200 internationally recognized brands. These talented individuals possess extensive experience in artistic expression and content marketing for outdoor media. They have completed the entire process of “Evolution” from creative production to content execution.

Zhaoxun Media’s digital content team aims to cover the management of outdoor large-screen 3D production projects, including core project creativity, original painting design, dynamic storyboarding, 3D execution evaluation, synthesis, expansion, and screen content matching. The company plans to further cultivate the naked-eye 3D field while actively exploring other art forms of outdoor media. This initiative is expected to contribute to the company’s digital economy and increase its commercial value.

In the creation of “Evolution”, the digital content team utilized cutting-edge technologies such as the RDB breaking system, VDB smoke solving system, muscle hair solving system, and 3D camera reverse technology. These technologies were employed to enhance the visual expression and impact of the film, resulting in a breathtaking presentation.

Additionally, the team integrated AI technology into the project for the first time, reducing the cost of digital content production while providing more creative ideas. They developed an AI work system for image design and optimization, which generated preliminary reference images based on content descriptions, improving planning accuracy and efficiency. The AI system also assisted in completing time-consuming image processing tasks, allowing designers to focus on the overall effect and expression of the artwork.

“Evolution” demonstrates the team’s outstanding capabilities and their ongoing efforts to perfect the AI system. In the future, the team plans to build an AI image system specifically designed for outdoor media and naked-eye 3D visual expression. This system will determine optimal viewing angles for different screens and provide digital space design plans. It may even be made available to customers to facilitate high-efficiency project co-creation.

The integration of AI and advertising marketing is seen as a significant opportunity. Generative AI has the potential to improve production efficiency and lower the threshold for producing high-quality marketing content. The global advertising market is already in a stage of intense competition, and the integration of generative AI and advertising marketing could potentially change the landscape of the industry.

As “China‘s first high-speed rail media stock,” Zhaoxun Media continues to expand its digital media business. In addition to consolidating their high-speed rail digital media business, they actively develop digital out-of-home media, creating a smart media ecology. The company’s endeavor in digital content production and its embrace of the AI revolution signifies its dedication to growth and the creation of a future digital media space.

Source: Financial Report Network.

