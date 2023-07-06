AI digital technology dominates Sao Xun Media’s huge screen strength shocks the advertising industry

Sao Xun Media, a leading enterprise in China‘s outdoor digital media industry, is making waves in the advertising industry with its impressive use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The State Administration of Market Regulation recently released the “China Advertising Industry Development Index Report (2022)”, which highlighted the deepening integration of AI, cloud computing, VR/AR/MR, and other technologies into the advertising industry.

One of the key players in this development is Sao Xun Media. The company recently released a naked-eye 3D blockbuster called “Evolution” produced using AI technology. The film was showcased on LED large screens in the core business districts of Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, and Guiyang, creating a brand-new audio-visual experience and leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

By fully embracing AI technology, Sao Xun Media has gained a significant competitive advantage in the digital out-of-home media sector. AI has revolutionized content production, with applications such as AI painting, writing, and video playing a crucial role in stimulating creativity, increasing content diversity, and reducing production costs. This technology has clear advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness and will likely see large-scale applications.

Through the integration and application of AI technology, Sao Xun Media’s digital capabilities are expanding from intelligent operation and personalized scene dissemination to efficient and intelligent production of advertising and marketing content. This shift towards AI technology will allow Sao Xun Media to expand the coverage of its media resources, strengthen its presence in key cities, attract more top customers, and enhance its relationships with high-quality clients.

In terms of technological advancements, Sao Xun Media is expected to develop a 3D application model in the future, utilizing AI technology to create secondary content from existing video materials. This will enable the automatic creation of short videos using various mediums such as text, pictures, and character actions. This innovation will not only enhance visual effects but also significantly shorten the advertising video production cycle, making the synthesis of advertising communication with virtual environments a possibility.

Sao Xun Media has also deployed naked-eye 3D screens in commercial applications, further integrating advanced AI technology into its content creation process. This integration aims to provide users with a smarter and more personalized experience. With the support of AI technology, Sao Xun Media can quickly deliver customized content and functions based on the preferences and needs of its customers, making the use of naked-eye 3D screens more intelligent and efficient.

AI technology has become a focal point in the capital market, driving future economic transformation and becoming a crucial investment strategy. In the media industry, AI not only fuels the growth of advertising media content and assists marketing efforts but also enables cost reduction, efficiency improvement, and enrichment of creative production in areas such as film and television scripts, internet e-commerce advertising, and user searches.

Market analysts emphasize the importance of continuous investment and optimization in the commercialization of AI. Highlighting the innovation and application value of large AI models in marketing strategies is crucial. Cross-industry applications and industry collaborations are key factors driving technological development and innovation. This opens up possibilities for future industry integration, increased competition, and the rise of emerging start-ups.

As a leading company in outdoor digital media, Sao Xun Media is expected to achieve in-depth integration of data, technology, scenes, content, and other aspects in the future. Building upon its AI capabilities, the company aims to create large-screen linkage, improve intelligent broadcasting, and enable programmatic purchases based on dynamic customer needs. This aligns with the trends of digitalization and intelligence, driving the sustained and rapid growth of Sao Xun Media’s performance.

Overall, Sao Xun Media’s embrace of AI technology has sparked a new era in the advertising industry. With its innovative use of AI, the company is poised to deliver more powerful and engaging experiences, further establishing its position as a leader in the industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

