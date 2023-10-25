Zimbabwe: state procurement online

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) yesterday launched the Zimbabwe Electronic Government Procurement (e-Government) system, aimed at improving the government procurement process, as well as closing gaps and eliminating rampant corruption that plagues the country’s public procurement system.

Speaking at the launch of the annual Praz conference underway in the capital Harare, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, welcomed the modernization of public procurement procedures with the new platform. He further stated that since public procurement plays a significant role in the economy, it is crucial that the government takes advantage of continuous technological improvements.

According to the promoters of the new system, any tender for goods and services will now have to be accepted only through the e-procurement process, connecting all state entities on a single portal and curbing the corruption that is rampant in the sector. The electronic system also aims to reduce bureaucratic procedures, undue delays and inefficiencies which ultimately become a breeding ground for uncontrolled corruption and other forms of malpractices. The system will ultimately lead to greater disclosure of procurement data, monitoring and supervision of procurement activities and greater participation. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

