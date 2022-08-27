Original title: ZTE announced that the net profit in the first half of the year was 4.566 billion yuan

[Shenzhen Business Daily News](Reporter Chen Yanqing) ZTE Corporation announced its mid-term report on the evening of the 26th. The company achieved operating income of about 59.818 billion yuan in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 12.71%. The net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of listed companies was about 4.566 billion yuan, an increase of 11.95% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share were 0.96 yuan.

The interim report shows that in the first half of the year, in the face of the new crown epidemic and the challenges of the external environment, ZTE still unswervingly deepened its own digital transformation. O&M and operational efficiency. At the same time, the BCM (Business Continuity) and compliance internal control systems have been continuously improved, effectively ensuring the security and stability of the supply chain, achieving continuous delivery to global customers, and the company’s operating quality and organizational resilience have continued to improve.

It is worth mentioning that ZTE continues to strengthen end-to-end global R&D investment and innovation. In the first half of the year, R&D investment reached 10.15 billion yuan, accounting for 17.0% of operating income.

The reporter noticed that in the first half of the year, ZTE’s two major domestic and international markets and the three major businesses of operator network, government and enterprise, and consumers all achieved year-on-year growth.

Divided by market, the domestic market achieved operating income of 40.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%, accounting for 67.9% of the overall operating income; the international market achieved operating income of 19.22 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%, accounting for 32.1% of the overall operating income.

Divided by business, in the first half of the year, the operator network achieved operating income of 38.721 billion yuan; government and enterprise business achieved operating income of 6.705 billion yuan; consumer business achieved operating income of 14.392 billion yuan.

The mid-term report shows that while ZTE continues to consolidate the first-curve business represented by wireless and wired products, it is rapidly expanding its services in servers and storage, terminals (including mobile phones, mobile Internet, smart homes, etc.), automotive electronics, digital energy ( The second-curve business represented by power supply, data center, new energy, etc.), 5G industry applications, etc., has made good progress. In the first half of the year, the company's second curve operating income increased by nearly 40% year-on-year.

