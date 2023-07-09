Original Title: 12 Constellation Best Girlfriend Matches Are You and Your Girlfriend Compatible?

There are always one or two trustworthy girlfriends around you who make you feel warm. Maybe they grew up playing with each other as children, maybe they met at school or work. No matter how we met, it is really precious to have a girlfriend who treats each other sincerely. If you want to find a person with complementary personalities who is the most suitable as a best friend, you can not only look at fate but also look for it from the perspective of astrology. Next, let’s take a look at the best girlfriends of the 12 constellations!

Aries and Leo

If you are an Aries, the most suitable best friend is a Leo girl, both signs are masculine and passionate. Aries is more straightforward, while Leo girls are more independent and confident, and the two can create more interesting things together.

Taurus and Virgo

Both Taurus and Virgo are more stable and practical. Therefore, girls of these two constellations are very suitable to be each other’s girlfriends, supporting and helping each other.

Gemini and Aquarius

Gemini will have a very good interaction with Aquarius, perhaps because these two signs are the best at thinking! Two people can chat very happily and learn from each other’s ways and angles of thinking about problems.

Cancer and Pisces

Cancer and Pisces have similar personalities; they are both warm and sensitive girls. If these two zodiac signs are girlfriends, they will have a very tacit interaction. The two always have some unspeakable feelings when they are together, and they can understand each other’s situation and emotions.

Leo and Sagittarius

Both Leo and Sagittarius girls are very strong personalities. If they are best friends, they will trust each other, encourage each other, and create the world together!

Virgo and Capricorn

Both Virgo and Capricorn women are more cautious and have a long-term plan. The two are best friends and can supervise and encourage each other.

Libra and Leo

Both Libra and Leo girls are people who like to steal the spotlight very much. Together, the two can form an excellent team, respecting, encouraging, and helping each other.

Scorpio and Cancer

Both Scorpio and Cancer belong to the zodiac signs with complex personalities. Girlfriends should pay attention to, support, and encourage each other.

